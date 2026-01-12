Lohri 2026: What to put in Lohri fire and why these offerings are important Lohri marks the end of winter and the harvest season. Here’s what is traditionally offered in the Lohri fire and why each item holds religious importance.

Mostly observed in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi, 'Lohri' is a lovely celebration. This event commemorates the start of the Sun's northern migration, the end of winter, and the delight of the new crop.

On this day, people kindle a fire and offer various specific objects into the sacred fire as a way of worshipping the fire deity. Here, we shall explain the significance of the Lohri fire and what should be added to it.

What things are put in the Lohri fire?

Sesame seeds - Sesame seeds are a must-have in the Lohri fire. Sesame seeds are considered a symbol of purity and auspiciousness. Religious belief holds that adding sesame seeds to the Lohri fire brings good health. Consuming sesame seeds in winter provides many miraculous benefits to the body. You can also add black sesame seeds, white sesame seeds, or sesame gajak or laddus made from sesame seeds to the Lohri fire.

Jaggery- According to astrology, jaggery is considered a symbol of sweetness, happiness, and positivity. Therefore, adding jaggery to the Lohri fire helps maintain sweetness in relationships. According to Ayurveda, jaggery also boosts the body's immunity. You can add sesame and jaggery jaggery or peanut and jaggery jaggery jaggery jaggery to the Lohri fire.

Peanuts - Peanuts are a must-have in the Lohri fire. It is believed that this brings special blessings from Goddess Annapurna. Peanuts are rich in protein and provide the body with essential energy during winter. Therefore, eating peanuts while sitting near the Lohri fire provides numerous benefits to the body.

Rewadi - Made from sesame seeds and jaggery, Rewadi is a staple of Lohri. It is said that offering it to the Lohri fire maintains love and trust in relationships and protects the family from evil eyes.

Popcorn - Popcorn is also offered in the Lohri fire. It is said that this symbolises gratitude to nature. It is said that throwing popcorn into the Lohri fire improves financial well-being.

What other items can be offered in the Lohri fire

In addition to sesame seeds, peanuts, rewari, popcorn, and jaggery, offerings of puffed rice, small pieces of sugarcane, coconut, ghee, barley, jaggery, rice, chickpeas, wheat, dried radish leaves, dried fruits, sugar candy, lotus seeds, sweet potatoes, turmeric, and cardamom can also be offered to the Lohri fire. This will bring lasting happiness into your life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)