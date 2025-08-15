Krishna Janmashtami 2025 vrat rules, puja tips and time to break your fast Krishna Janmashtami 2025 is on 16 August. Learn vrat rules, puja tips, and the correct time to break your fast for Lord Krishna’s blessings.

Krishna Janmashtami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, will be observed this year on 16 August 2025. Devotees across India mark this occasion with great devotion, observing a fast (vrat) to seek the blessings of Radha-Krishna. The fast typically begins at sunrise and may end at midnight on Janmashtami itself or the following morning, depending on tradition.

According to Hindu beliefs, observing the Janmashtami fast with sincerity and faith can help fulfil one’s wishes and invite divine grace. Many devotees prepare for the day with special rituals, avoiding certain foods and dedicating themselves entirely to Krishna bhakti. Here is a detailed guide on how to keep the Janmashtami fast, the dos and don’ts, and the auspicious timing for breaking the fast in 2025.

Janmashtami fast rules

Preparations for the Janmashtami fast begin a day earlier, on the Saptami tithi. Devotees eat only sattvic (pure vegetarian) meals and keep their mind calm. On the day of the fast, one may observe nirjala vrat (without water) or phalahar vrat (fruits and milk-based foods), according to capacity. Strictly avoid onion, garlic, meat, alcohol, tobacco, and any tamasic or intoxicating items. After a morning bath, wear clean clothes and take a vow (sankalp) before Lord Krishna, lighting a ghee lamp in his honour. Dedicate the entire day to prayers, chanting, and devotional activities. No grains should be consumed during the fast — only fruit-based or milk-based preparations are allowed. At night, bathe the deity in panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar) and perform the aarti with family. Offer naivedya (food offering) to Lord Krishna, then distribute it as prasad. Break the fast either at midnight after Krishna’s birth celebration or the next morning, following your family tradition. Visit a Krishna temple if possible for darshan.

Janmashtami Vrat Paran Muhurat 2025

Those breaking the fast on Janmashtami night can do so after the midnight puja.

Those breaking it the next day should wait until after 05:51 AM on 17 August 2025.

How to break the fast at midnight

Before breaking the fast, perform a proper puja for Lord Krishna, offering his favourite items such as butter, sweets, and fruits. After the puja, consume the prasad offered to him. A sattvic meal can then be taken to conclude the vrat.

Disclaimer: The information above is based on religious beliefs and local customs. There is no scientific evidence to verify these claims. India TV does not endorse or confirm the authenticity of any of the information.