Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Date, tithi, significance, and how to celebrate at home Janmashtami 2025 falls on 16 August. Celebrate the divine birth of Krishna with devotion, fasting, midnight puja, and bhajans. Here's how to observe it at home.

New Delhi:

The Hindu holiday of Janmashtami is the birth of Lord Krishna. He is renowned for spreading truth, wisdom, and love and is thought to be Lord Vishnu's eighth avatar. Throughout India, this festival is joyfully observed, particularly by Krishna devotees. Janmashtami will be observed on August 16 in 2025.

At midnight, when Krishna was born, people worshipped him and sang devotional songs. In temples and homes, prayers, celebrations, and fasting go on day and night.

When is Krishna Janmashtami 2025?

Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 16, 2025. Lord Krishna, Lord Vishnu's eighth avatar, was born on this festival. Krishna was born on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar.

Janmashtami 2025 Tithi and timings

Ashtami tithi will take place this year at 11:50 PM on August 15 and ends at 9:35 PM on August 16. Although the majority of people celebrate Janmashtami on 15 August, after the Udaya tithi, the main celebration will take place on the evening of 16 August, as Lord Krishna was born at midnight.

Why do we celebrate Krishna Janmashtami?

In honour of the birth of Lord Krishna, who taught the world about truth, love, and dharma (duty), Janmashtami is celebrated. The 'Bhagavad Gita' contains his teachings, which are still practised today.

How to celebrate Janmashtami 2025 at home

Clean your home and add lights and flowers to the puja area. Put a tiny idol or image of a baby Krishna in a crib that has been decorated. Serve fruits, misri (sugar), and makhan (butter). Chant the name of Krishna while singing bhajans or devotional songs Swing the baby Krishna crib and do aarti at midnight. On this day, a lot of people also observe a fast, breaking it after midnight.

