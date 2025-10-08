Karwa Chauth 2025: Is it on October 9 or 10? Find out the correct date and puja muhurat Wondering when Karwa Chauth 2025 falls? Discover the correct date, October 9 or 10 and learn about the traditional puja vidhi, fasting rituals, and how to celebrate this auspicious festival with your loved ones.

New Delhi:

For every married woman, the Karwa Chauth fast holds great significance. For the duration of their husbands' lives, women maintain this fast. Women refrain from eating or drinking anything from sunrise to moonrise on this day. According to the customs, they worship Lord Shiva, Mata Parvati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha throughout the auspicious season. At night, they sight the moon and then break their fast.

But this time, there is a lot of confusion regarding the date of Karwa Chauth. This is happening because of the date of Karva Chauth. So, to clear this dilemma, in this article, we have mentioned when it will be right to keep the Karva Chauth fast on October 9 or October 10.

When is Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth fast will be observed on October 10 in 202,5 as Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha will be present at sunrise on this day.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for Karwa Chauth Puja will start from 05:57 pm on October 10, 2025 and will continue till 07:11 pm.

When will the Karwa Chauth fast be observed?

Karwa Chauth fast will be observed from 6:19 am to 8:13 pm on October 10, 2025. The fast is concluded after the moon is sighted.

Moonrise time on Karwa Chauth 2025?

This year, the moonrise time on Karwa Chauth is 08:13 pm.

When will the date of Karwa Chauth start and end?

Karwa Chauth fast is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Kartik month. This date will be from 10:54 pm on October 9, 2025, to 7:38 pm on October 10, 2025.

Can unmarried girls keep Karwa Chauth fast?

Yes, Karwa Chauth can be observed by unmarried girls as well. In many places, unmarried girls observe this fast to secure a good husband. However, those marriages that have been arranged can also observe this fast.

