Karwa Chauth puja samagri list 2025: Complete items needed for the vrat puja Here’s the complete Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri List 2025 with every item needed for vrat, puja and katha — from diya and karwa to chunri and shringar.

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on October 10, 2025, when married women observe a day-long fast for their husbands’ long life and prosperity. The puja is performed in the evening after moonrise using specific items known as Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri.

Here’s the complete Karwa Chauth puja samagri list you should prepare for a traditional, auspicious ritual.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, 10 October 2025.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 9, 2025; 10:54 PM

October 9, 2025; 10:54 PM Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 10, 2025; 7:38 PM

October 10, 2025; 7:38 PM Moonrise Time: 7:42 PM

Women begin their fast before sunrise and break it only after seeing the moon through a sieve, offering water to their husbands and the Moon God.

Significance of Karwa Chauth Puja

In Sanatan Dharma, Karwa Chauth symbolises love, devotion and the strength of marriage. The vrat performed on Kartik Krishna Chaturthi brings akhand saubhagya — everlasting marital bliss. The puja involves worshipping Goddess Gauri and Karwa Mata, listening to the vrat katha, and performing arghya to the moon.

Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri List

Below is the detailed Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri List 2025, including everything needed for the evening puja and vrat katha:

Puja Essentials:

Akshat (unbroken rice) Ganga jal Milk Curd Ghee Sugar Honey Wheat grains Jaggery Wooden chowki (platform) Clay karwa (pitcher) and its lid Lota with water Diya (lamp) with cotton wicks Kapoor (camphor) Incense sticks Flowers Sandalwood Haldi Kumkum Roli Moli/kalawa Paan patta (betel leaves) Sweets Fruits

For the Deities:

Yellow clay for making Goddess Gauri’s idol Cloth for deities Idol or picture of Goddess Gauri and Lord Ganesha

For the Married Woman (Shringar Saman):

Red or pink chunri Bangles Bindi Sindoor Mehndi Mahavar Comb Earrings Anklets Toe rings (bichua) New sari or puja outfit

Additional Items:

A sieve (chhalni) A plate and glass for moon arghya Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha book A new small kalash Coins or money for daan Aarti book Eight puris (athavari) Small mat or asan Food offerings like kheer, fruits, and sweets

Make sure to keep all items pure and clean, arranged neatly on a decorated thali before the puja begins.

Step-by-Step Guide for Karwa Chauth Puja

Begin the day with sargi offered by the mother-in-law before sunrise. Clean the puja area and arrange all samagri on a red cloth. Worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Gauri first. Listen to or read the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha. Offer aarti and pray for the long life of your husband. After moonrise, view the moon through the sieve and offer arghya. See your husband’s face through the sieve and drink water from his hands to end the fast.

Karwa Chauth Puja Tips for Newly Married Women

If you’re celebrating your first Karwa Chauth, use new utensils and fresh samagri for the puja. Avoid wearing black or white; red and pink are considered auspicious. Keep your vrat thali beautifully decorated as it enhances positivity and devotion.

FAQs

Q1. What items are needed for Karwa Chauth puja?

You’ll need karwa, sieve, diya, lota, roli, kumkum, flowers, sweets, Gauri idol, and all items listed in the Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri List.

Q2. When is Karwa Chauth 2025?

Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on 10 October 2025, with moonrise at 7:42 PM.

Q3. Can I use old puja items from last year?

Avoid reusing perishable or worn-out items; fresh samagri and new diya or karwa are considered auspicious.

Q4. What should I not wear on Karwa Chauth?

Avoid black and white colours; wear bright hues like red, maroon, or pink for good fortune.

Q5. What is the meaning of Karwa Chauth vrat?

It’s a fast observed by married women for their husbands’ long life, signifying love, devotion, and prosperity in marriage.

