Navratri 2025 Kanya Pujan: Maha Ashtami and Navami dates with step-by-step puja vidhi Kanya Pujan 2025 during Navratri falls on Maha Ashtami and Navami. Discover the right rituals, food offerings and blessings of this sacred tradition.

New Delhi:

During the nine days of Navratri, people worship Shakti. The celebration then concludes Dussehra. It is especially important to observe Kanya Pujan on these holy days. Kanjaks are considered to be the embodiment of Goddess Durga, who visits the home to partake in food.

Girls between the ages of two and ten are worshipped and fed, as they are thought to represent the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga. Due to hectic work schedules, many people do the Kanya Pujan formalities, which leads to incomplete outcomes.

By following all the rituals and offering food to girls, the Mother Goddess's infinite blessings remain upon your family. During Sharadiya Navratri 2025, Kanya Pujan will be performed on Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami. Let's learn its exact date, method, and significance.

When is Kanya Pujan in Navratri 2025?

Kanya Pujan, also known as Kanjak, is performed during the final days of Navratri. In 2025, Kanya Pujan will be performed on September 30 (Maha Ashtami) and October 1 (Mahan Navami). Kanya Pujan is performed after worshipping Goddess Mahagauri on Ashtami and Goddess Siddhidatri on Navami.

The significance of Kanya Pujan

is that girls are considered manifestations of Goddess Durga. The nine girls symbolise the nine forms of the goddess, while the boy (langur) represents Lord Bhairava.

Correct method of Kanya Pujan

Selection of girls: Invite nine girls aged 2 to 10 years and one boy (langur).

Invite nine girls aged 2 to 10 years and one boy (langur). Welcome and respect: First, wash his feet and make him sit on a clean seat.

First, wash his feet and make him sit on a clean seat. Puja: Apply a tilak on the forehead of the girls with roli and akshat, tie a mauli and offer flowers.

Apply a tilak on the forehead of the girls with roli and akshat, tie a mauli and offer flowers. Food: Traditional offerings such as puris, chana (chickpeas), and halwa are served to the girls. This is considered a traditional offering.

Traditional offerings such as puris, chana (chickpeas), and halwa are served to the girls. This is considered a traditional offering. Dakshina and gifts: After the meal, give fruits, clothes, toys or Dakshina to the girls.

After the meal, give fruits, clothes, toys or Dakshina to the girls. Farewell: Shower your love on the girls with all your heart and seek their blessings by touching their feet, and bid them farewell with respect.

What if you can't find nine girls?

During Navratri, girls are invited to eat at every place. Sometimes, nine girls fail to come. If inviting nine girls isn't possible, the puja can be performed with fewer girls. The scriptures state that feeding a cow instead of the remaining girls yields equally auspicious results.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 FAQs: What to eat, avoid, and follow during the sacred fast