Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025: Date, sandhya puja muhurat and significance Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025 marks the birth of Lord Bhairav, a powerful form of Lord Shiva known for removing negativity and fear. Devotees perform evening puja with mustard oil lamps and chant Bhairav mantras to seek blessings for strength, protection, and prosperity.

New Delhi:

The festival of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, also known as Bhairav Jayanti, Kaal Bhairav Ashtami or Bhairav Ashtami, is being celebrated today. On this day, devotees commemorate the birth anniversary of the fierce form of Lord Bhairav, who is a manifestation of Shiva. Observing the Bhairav Ashtami fast leads to the fulfilment of one’s desires.

According to the Vedic calendar, in the month of Margashirsha, special worship of Lord Kaal Bhairav is prescribed. Hence, this day is also referred to as Kaal Ashtami. On this day, worshippers seek liberation from fear, danger and negativity through devotion to Bhairav.

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) for Kaal Ashtami 2025

The Krishna-Paksha Ashtami in Margashirsha month begins on November 11, 2025 (Tuesday) at 11:09 PM and ends on November 12, 2025 (Wednesday) at 10:58 PM.

Vijay Muhurat: 1:53 PM to 2:36 PM.

Godhuli Muhurat (evening twilight): 5:29 PM to 5:55 PM.

Characteristics of the Different Forms of Lord Bhairav

Several forms of Bhairav:

Asitanga Bhairav

Rudra Bhairav

Batuk Bhairav

Kaal Bhairav

Among these:

Worshipping Batuk Bhairav and Kaal Bhairav is considered most effective. Batuk Bhairav is the child-form of the deity, also called Anand Bhairav, whose gentle nature means his worship can bear quick results.

Kaal Bhairav represents the brave, youthful form; his worship helps one achieve victory over enemies, success in legal matters and removal of danger.

The forms Asitanga Bhairav and Rudra Bhairav are revered especially for liberation (moksha) and for activation of the Kundalini.

How to Worship Lord Kaal Bhairav

On the day of Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, the worship is done in the evening. The recommended procedure:

Light a lamp filled with mustard oil before the image of Bhairav.

Offer prasada made of urad-dal (black gram) or milk-based preparations.

After offering, recite the mantras of Bhairav.

In spiritual practice, especially in Tantra linked to Shiva, Bhairav holds special significance. Though primarily considered the fierce form of Shiva, in some traditions Bhairav is said to be his son. Moreover, anyone who follows the path of Shiva may also be called a Bhairav. Worshipping him is believed to free one from the malefic effects of planet Saturn (Shani) and Rahu.

ALSO READ: Kaal Bhairav Ashtami 2025: When is it, November 11 or 12? Know correct date, puja vidhi