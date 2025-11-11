Kaal Bhairav Ashtami 2025: When is it, November 11 or 12? Know correct date, puja vidhi Kaal Bhairav Ashtami (also known as Kalashtami or Kaal Bhairav Jayanti) is a revered Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav, a fierce manifestation of Lord Shiva associated with time, death and protection.

New Delhi:

Kaal Bhairav is the name of Lord Shiva's ferocious form. It is very important to worship Kaal Bhairav on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Margashirsha. Devotees who worship him are saved.

Bhairav Nath gives his devotees his blessings without delay. It is really beneficial to worship him. Worshipping Shri Bhairav also relieves a person of several problems. Worshipping him also swiftly releases a person from debt, negativity, enmity, lawsuits, fear, health issues, and more.

Let's find out when Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami is in November and how you should worship on this day.

When is Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami?

Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi (eighth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the month of Margashirsha. In 2025, this date will begin at 11:08 pm on November 11th and end at 10:58 pm on November 12th. Therefore, according to the belief of Udayatithi, Kaal Bhairav ​​Ashtami will be celebrated on November 12th.

When is Kaal Bhairav ​​worshipped?

Kaal Bhairav ​​is a form of Lord Shiva. Therefore, just as worshipping Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal (the time after sunset) is considered auspicious, you should also worship Kaal Bhairav. It is also auspicious to worship him at midnight.

How to worship Kaal Bhairav?

Worshipping Lord Kaal Bhairav ​​after sunset is considered auspicious, but you have to take the vow of fasting in the morning itself. Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and meditate on this day, and wear clean clothes. After this, light a lamp at the place of worship and take the vow of fasting. After sunset, go to the place of worship at home or any Bhairav ​​temple and light a four-faced lamp. After this, offer jalebi, betel leaf, urad, coconut, etc. to Bhairav ​​ji. After this, chant the mantras of Lord Kaal Bhairav ​​and recite aarti. Serving a black dog and feeding it bread is also auspicious on this day. Apart from this, you should also meditate along with worshipping Kaal Bhairav.

Mantras to please Kaal Bhairav ​​

Om Hreem Batukay Aapduddharanaya Kuru Kuru Batukay Hreem.

Om Kalabhairavaya Namah.

Om Bhram Kalabharavaya Phatt.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

