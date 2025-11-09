When is Vivah Panchami 2025? Puja vidhi, tithi timings, and rituals to follow Vivah Panchami 2025 celebrates the sacred wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, a day of devotion, vows, and divine grace. Discover the date, muhurat, and rituals as homes across India light up with prayers for harmony and love.

New Delhi:

For Hindus around the country, Vivah Panchami holds a special meaning. It is the day that commemorates the sacred wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. The holy pair is remembered for devotion, virtue, and dharma.

In 2025, the date and muhurat are well-aligned for the devotees to honor the event with pujas, vows, and family celebrations. As per the calculations by Drik Panchang, the Panchami tithi begins at 9:22 PM on November 24 and ends at 10:56 PM on November 25 for New Delhi.

Mark your calendars, ready your rituals, and let the festival bring timeless grace to your home.

When is Vivah Panchami 2025? Date and timing

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Panchami Tithi begins: Monday, November 24, 2025, at 9:22 PM.

Panchami Tithi ends: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 10:56 PM (approx).

Shubh muhurat (approx): The Morning hours of 25 November are considered especially auspicious for the puja.

What is Vivah Panchami and why it’s celebrated

Vivah Panchami honours the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita in the Hindu epic of Ramayana. According to tradition, their marriage took place on the Panchami tithi (fifth day) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha.

Devotees see this day as an ideal moment to uphold values of purity, devotion and marital harmony. Many families perform special pujas or vow renewals in their homes or temples.

Puja vidhi and rituals for Vivah Panchami

Light lamps and incense early in the morning, preferably during the muhurat of 25 November.

Invite a priest home, or do a simple ritual yourself. Invoke Lord Rama and Goddess Sita by chanting and offering Aarti.

Distribute sweets, fruits, and specially prepared dishes and pray for harmony and happiness in the household.

Consider having a symbolic wedding ceremony for the gods, or even a renewal of marriage vows within the family to capture the spirit of the day.

Conclude the puja with a modest daanam or guest feeding to uphold the virtue of service and shared joy. Vivah Panchami is not an ordinary date but a reminder of sacred ideals resounding down the lanes of time.

