Kartika Deepam 2025: The lamp festival that rivals Diwali in Tamil Nadu As the North rests after Diwali, the South awakens to its own radiance. Kartika Deepam in Tamil Nadu paints the night with millions of lamps, a festival that honours light, humility and the eternal flame of Lord Shiva.

New Delhi:

As the northern skies settle after Diwali’s fireworks, the South readies for its own celebration of light, Kartika Deepam, Tamil Nadu’s grand festival that turns hilltops, temples, and homes into seas of glowing lamps.

Known as the “festival of lights of the South”, Kartika Deepam is celebrated in the Tamil month of Karthigai (usually November–December) when the full moon aligns with the Krittika (Pleiades) star. The night marks the victory of divine light over ignorance, and for devotees of Lord Shiva, it’s one of the holiest days of the year.

What is the story behind Kartika Deepam’s eternal flame?

The story of Kartika Deepam is a tale of divine humility. Legend has it that once Lord Shiva emerged before Brahma and Vishnu as an infinite pillar of fire, asking them to figure out its origins or ends. Vishnu transformed into a boar and burrowed deep underground; Brahma turned himself into a swan, but neither of them could find the bounds of Shiva’s light.

To signify this, the Annamalai Deepam (the flame) is lit on top of the Annamalai hill in Tiruvannamalai on this day to manifest God as a Jyoti. Tens of thousands of pilgrims congregate there to see this heavenly event — the hill-top trench ‘aflame in the night and visible for miles around.’

How Tamil Nadu celebrates Kartika Deepam — from Tiruvannamalai to Madurai

From Tiruvannamalai to Madurai, Thanjavur to Kanchipuram, the state glows with lamps. Homes are cleaned and decorated with agal vilakku (clay lamps), while temples organise grand processions. Women prepare traditional sweets like appam and pori urundai and light lamps at their doorsteps, balconies, and temples, turning entire neighbourhoods into rivers of light.

In Tiruvannamalai, it starts ten days in advance with Karthigai Brahmotsavam. The climactic moment of the whole event is when the sacred flame, Maha Deepam, is lit on Annamalai Hill-a ritual that draws lakhs of devotees chanting “Annamalaiyarukku Arohara!” as the fire blazes into the night.

What does lighting the Deepam symbolise in Tamil philosophy?

In Tamil philosophy, Deepam represents the inner light, the consciousness that dispels ignorance. Lighting lamps is an act of devotion and awakening, reminding devotees that divine truth, like fire, cannot be dimmed.

It is also a festival of gratitude, first for the harvests, then for family, and most importantly for the opportunity to keep alive the flame of goodness. Not unlike Diwali, Kartika Deepam bridges the divine and human, teaching that the brightest light is the one we nurture inside.

How is Kartika Deepam different from Diwali?

While Diwali celebrates the return of Lord Rama or Goddess Lakshmi's grace in the North, Kartika Deepam is essentially a Shaivite tradition. Its strength lies not in fireworks and grandeur but quiet devotion, a night when every home becomes a shrine.

In Tamil Nadu, it’s said that “Deepam pol oru vilakku illai”, there’s no lamp brighter than the Deepam.