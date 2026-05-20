Jyestha Adhik Purnima 2026: Date, snan-daan muhurat and why this full moon is spiritually significant

New Delhi:

The full moon day has special significance in Hinduism. Bathing and donating on this day is considered virtuous.

The Jyestha Adhik Purnima of 2026 is considered as one of the most spiritually important dates since it falls in the Adhik Maas, which is also known as Purushottam Maas. As per the Hindu calendar, Adhik Maas comes once every three years in order to keep the lunar and solar calendars in sync.

On this particular date, prayers are offered through the practice of taking holy baths, fasting, and Satyanarayan puja. Many believe that spiritual practices performed during Adhik Maas bring multiplied blessings and help devotees seek peace, prosperity and inner purification.

Jyestha Adhik Purnima 2026 date and timings

According to Hindu Panchang calculations, Jyestha Adhik Purnima will be observed on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Purnima tithi timings

Purnima tithi begins: May 30, 2026 at 11:57 am

Purnima tithi ends: May 31, 2026 at 2:14 pm

Many Panchang traditions consider May 31 ideal for snan and daan rituals because the full moon tithi remains active during the daytime.

Why Adhik Purnima is considered special

Adhik Maas is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is regarded as a spiritually powerful period for self-reflection, charity and devotional discipline. The Purnima that falls during this month is often called Purushottam Purnima.

According to the scriptures, the acts of prayers, fasting, and charity are thought to be spiritually meritorious when done during this period. During this festival, devotees engage themselves in chanting of mantras of Lord Vishnu, reciting of religious scripts, and indulging in religious activities.

Jyestha Adhik Purnima rituals

On this day, devotees usually take their bath in the morning before sunrise. Many people observe a fast and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Moon God Chandra Dev. Satyanarayan Katha is also commonly organised in homes and temples on this day.

Charity holds special importance during Adhik Purnima. People donate food grains, clothes, water, jaggery, fruits and essentials to those in need as part of snan-daan rituals. Feeding cows, birds, and poor people is also regarded as auspicious.

Significance of snan and daan spiritually

According to Hindu religion, sacred bathing on the day of Purnima stands for cleansing of mind and soul, whereas daan is indicative of compassion and renunciation of materialistic aspirations. In Adhik Maas, snan and daan are thought to have more spiritual significance.

Meditation and austerity practices form a part of this festival for many devotees.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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