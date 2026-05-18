Why seven horse paintings are considered lucky at home, Vastu expert explains

New Delhi:

From luxurious living rooms to office cabins, paintings of seven running horses have long been considered one of the most popular Vastu décor choices. Now, trusted Vastu consultant Acharya Pankit Goyal has explained on Instagram why the placement, direction, colours and movement of these horse paintings matter more than most people realise.

According to him, seven horse paintings are not merely decorative pieces but symbolic representations of momentum, growth and uninterrupted progress. He also stressed that incorrect placement may reduce their supposed positive effects.

Why movement in horse paintings is considered important

Acharya Pankit Goyal explained that horses in paintings should ideally appear running rather than standing still. According to him, running horses symbolise motion, opportunities, income flow and forward movement in life. He explained that still or stagnant horses are considered to have stagnant energy, whereas running horses symbolize speed and growth. The Vastu consultant also suggested that the horses should appear moving towards the centre of the room so the energy symbolically flows inward rather than away from the space.

Why the number seven is considered significant in Vastu

The consultant further explained that the concept of seven horses comes from Vedic symbolism connected to Surya Dev’s chariot, which is believed to be pulled by seven horses. According to him, each horse symbolically represents one day of the week, while together they signify unstoppable momentum, consistency and natural movement without resistance. He added that when placed correctly, seven horse paintings are believed to create a sense of activity, discipline and progress within a home or workspace.

Which wall is considered best for seven horse paintings

Acharya Pankit Goyal explained that placement plays a major role in Vastu recommendations.

East wall

According to him, the east wall works best with brown or earthy-toned horses paired with sunrise-like shades. He advised against the use of hard images of mountains in the background and proposed to use gentler natural elements such as greenery or water.

South wall

For the south wall, he recommended red, ochre or fiery-toned horse paintings, saying they are often associated with authority, confidence and power.

North wall

The consultant claimed that white or silver horses paired with blue-green tones are considered ideal for attracting wealth-related opportunities. He also noted that horses should ideally appear running towards the centre of the home.

Why west wall placement is discouraged in Vastu

One of the strongest points mentioned in the Instagram post was avoiding horse paintings on the west wall. According to Acharya Pankit Goyal, the west direction is associated with slower momentum and may symbolically reduce progress or opportunities. He claimed that incorrect placement is one of the reasons many people feel such paintings “do not work” despite following popular recommendations.

Why bathrooms are considered unsuitable for such paintings

The Vastu consultant also advised against placing seven horse paintings inside bathrooms or spaces associated with drainage and water disposal. According to him, such spaces are believed to weaken or “drain” the positive energy associated with movement and manifestation.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.