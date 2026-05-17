From burnout to balance: Why the Bhagavad Gita still resonates with Gen Z

New Delhi:

For many Gen Z individuals, life today often feels like an endless race. Between social media pressure, career anxiety, constant comparison and emotional burnout, young people are increasingly searching for ways to feel calmer, more focused and emotionally balanced. In the middle of this hyper-connected lifestyle, ancient spiritual texts like the Bhagavad Gita are finding unexpected relevance again, not just as religious philosophy, but as guidance for handling stress, uncertainty and emotional overload.

According to Madhukant Das, CSR Director at ISKCON Temple Dwarka, the Bhagavad Gita’s teachings continue to resonate because the emotional struggles people face today are not entirely new. “The world has changed technologically, but the human mind still struggles with fear, anxiety, comparison and confusion. The Bhagavad Gita speaks directly to these emotional conflicts,” he says.

Why Gen Z feels emotionally exhausted

Young adults today are constantly exposed to information, expectations and online validation. Social media often creates the feeling that everyone else is progressing faster, achieving more or living a better life. This constant comparison can quietly affect self-worth and emotional wellbeing. Madhukant Das explains that one of the most practical lessons from the Bhagavad Gita is learning to detach self-worth from outcomes.

“Today many young people define themselves through marks, salaries, followers or external success. The Gita teaches that your focus should remain on sincere effort rather than becoming emotionally dependent on results,” he says. According to him, this shift in thinking can help reduce anxiety and emotional pressure significantly.

The pressure to always ‘keep up’

One of the biggest causes of burnout today is the feeling of constantly needing to keep up with others. Career milestones, social media visibility and productivity culture often create unrealistic expectations around success. Madhukant Das says the Bhagavad Gita encourages introspection rather than comparison.

“The Gita talks about dharma, or one’s own path. Every individual has a different journey, strength and purpose. Problems begin when people stop listening to themselves and start living only according to external validation,” he explains. In many ways, this message directly challenges modern comparison culture.

Why burnout is not always caused by hard work

According to Madhukant Das, emotional exhaustion today is often driven not only by workload but by constant mental pressure surrounding outcomes. “People are not always tired because they are working hard. They are tired because they are constantly worrying about success, failure and how they are being perceived,” he says.

The Bhagavad Gita repeatedly speaks about emotional steadiness and calm action even during difficult situations. Instead of encouraging people to escape responsibility, the philosophy focuses on disciplined action without panic, fear or attachment.

Balance over hustle culture

The modern hustle culture often glorifies overworking while ignoring emotional health and rest.

As a result, many young people swing between:

Overworking

Motivation crashes

Burnout

Anxiety

Emotional fatigue

Madhukant Das believes the Bhagavad Gita offers a more balanced approach to ambition. “The Gita never says ambition is wrong. It teaches balance. Discipline is important, but inner stability is equally important,” he says. According to him, self-awareness and emotional balance are becoming essential life skills in today’s overstimulated digital environment.

Why ancient wisdom still feels relevant today

Despite being centuries old, the Bhagavad Gita continues to resonate because many of its teachings deal with timeless human emotions like fear, confusion, attachment and self-doubt. For a generation navigating burnout, uncertainty and constant digital noise, its message around balance and clarity feels increasingly modern.

“As people become more mentally exhausted, they are naturally searching for deeper meaning, stability and peace. That is why spiritual wisdom is becoming relevant again,” Madhukant Das says.

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