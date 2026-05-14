Astrologer shares lemon-and-clove ritual for removing ‘negative energy’ at home | WATCH

New Delhi:

A video shared on YouTube by astrologer Jai Madaan is gaining attention for claiming to remove “negative energy” from homes using a simple lemon-and-clove ritual. The remedy involves placing a lemon inside a glass near the home temple and inserting nine cloves into it after chanting the Gayatri Mantra.

According to the astrologer, the ritual should be performed on Tuesdays and Saturdays. After the chanting process, the lemon and cloves are meant to be placed in the west direction of the house. The video describes the practice as a spiritual remedy intended to help clear negative energy from the home environment.

What does the ritual involve?

In the video, Jai Madaan explains that people should begin the ritual in the morning by placing a lemon inside a glass in their home temple area. While chanting the Gayatri Mantra three times, viewers are instructed to focus on the lemon until it rises upward in the water. Once the lemon rises, nine cloves are inserted into it before placing it in the west direction of the house.

The astrologer says the ritual is believed to help remove negativity and create a more peaceful atmosphere at home. The video has attracted attention because of how simple the remedy appears, relying only on commonly available household ingredients such as lemon and cloves.

Why are lemon-and-clove remedies used in spiritual practices?

The lemon and clove concoction has always had strong links with spiritual beliefs, Vastu, and cleansing in India. According to many religions, lemon draws out negative energy, whereas cloves represent safety and purification. The concoction is often used in religious activities, cleansing ceremonies, festivals, and fresh starts.

In several Indian households, similar rituals are often performed before important occasions, after periods of stress or when families feel the need to create a more positive environment at home.

Why do such rituals remain popular?

Spiritual remedies involving salt, lemons, incense, cloves and camphor continue to remain a visible part of traditional practices across many regions of the country. The lemon-and-clove ritual shared by Jai Madaan is another example of how symbolic spiritual remedies continue to remain deeply connected to everyday life and household beliefs in India.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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