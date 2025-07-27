Hariyali Teej vrat katha: A timeless tale of marital blessings Every Hariyali Teej, women pray to Shiva-Parvati for a blissful marriage. Here’s the heartfelt vrat katha that brings deeper meaning to this sacred tradition.

New Delhi:

On the vibrant occasion of Hariyali Teej, the colour green holds deep spiritual and cultural significance. Across North India, especially in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, married women adorn themselves in green sarees and bangles as a symbol of prosperity, fertility, and lifelong marital bliss. The colour green is believed to represent akhand saubhagya—unbroken good fortune and the long life of a woman’s husband.

Women observe a strict fast on this auspicious day and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, seeking blessings for marital happiness. Alongside these rituals, it is customary to read or listen to the Hariyali Teej Vrat Katha, the sacred story associated with this festival. Here is the traditional mythological tale that adds deep meaning to the observance of Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej vrat katha: The full mythological story

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Sati reincarnated as Goddess Parvati, the daughter of King Himavan (Himalaya). From her childhood, Parvati harboured the unwavering desire to marry Lord Shiva. However, when she came of age, her father began seeking a suitable groom for her. During this time, the divine sage Narad visited the king and proposed the name of Lord Vishnu as an ideal match for Parvati.

King Himavan readily agreed to this suggestion, but when Parvati came to know about it, she became deeply distressed. Determined to marry none other than Lord Shiva, she retreated into the forest to undertake intense meditation and penance. As part of her devotion, she sculpted a Shiva Lingam from sand and worshipped it with a pure heart.

Moved by her unwavering devotion, Lord Shiva blessed Parvati and granted her wish to be united with him. Once King Himavan realised his daughter’s true feelings, he happily accepted Lord Shiva as her rightful groom. From that moment on, their divine union has been commemorated annually through the celebration of Hariyali Teej.

This sacred vrat katha not only glorifies devotion and love but also reinforces the belief in perseverance and divine blessings in marital life.

Also Read: 110+ Hariyali Teej captions for saree, mehndi and selfies [2025]