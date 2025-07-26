110+ Hariyali Teej captions for saree, mehndi and selfies [2025] Green sarees, glowing mehndi, and timeless vibes — these Teej captions in Hindi and English are perfect for your festive photos, reels, and memories.

There are three types of Teej celebrated in the Hindu calendar — Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej, and Hartalika Teej. Of these, Hariyali Teej holds special significance for married women and is observed during the holy month of Sawan. The festival falls on Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Shravan.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, July 27, 2025. On this day, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek blessings for a happy, prosperous married life. Dressed in vibrant green sarees, adorned with mehendi, bangles, and traditional jewellery — many also share their Teej looks and festive moments on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

If you're looking for the perfect caption to match your outfit or mehendi photos, we’ve curated some of the best lines in English and Hindi to make your Teej post truly memorable.

Hariyali Teej captions in English

Celebrate Teej with these vibrant English captions that reflect joy, tradition, and style.

Twirling into tradition this Hariyali Teej Green isn’t just a colour, it’s a mood today. Wrapped in devotion, dipped in celebration. Shiva & Shakti vibes — heart full of faith. Keeping traditions alive, one post at a time. My Teej, my glow, my green saree love. Sawan’s soul shines through this smile. Festive hearts and Instagram-ready looks! Bangles, bindi, blessings — that’s Teej for me. Rooted in rituals, blooming in joy. Dressed up for the gods, clicked for the feed. Mehendi on my hands, devotion in my heart. Green saree, golden memories. Feeling festive, looking divine. A little tradition, a lot of Teej sparkle. Channeling Parvati maa’s grace today. Sunshine, sarees & spiritual vibes. Let the Teej tales begin! Smiles deeper than my mehendi stain. Because Teej isn’t just a festival, it’s a feeling.

Hariyali Teej captions in Hindi

These heartfelt Hindi captions bring out the soulful side of Teej.

Hariyali mein basa suhaag ka rang. Teej ka tyohar, suhaag ka sansaar. Mehendi ke rangon mein chhupi duaayein. Sawan ki pehli boond jaise lagti hai Teej. Shiv-Parvati ke charnon mein shraddha. Hariyali se saja dil aur dupatta. Teej aayi, suhaag ki khushboo laayi. Suhagan ka shringar, Teej ka pyar. Green saree, mehendi waale haathon mein barkat. Sawan mein hariyali, mann mein shanti. Parvati maa ka aashirvaad sada bana rahe. Har saawan mein ye suhaana tyohar aaye. Dil se manayi gayi Teej hi safal hoti hai. Sindoor se lekar choodiyon tak, sab kuch khaas. Teej ki raat, bandhanon ki baat. Mann ki baat kahin mehendi likh de. Saas-bahu ka rishta bhi sajta hai aaj. Hariyali mein khilta hai sukh ka phool. Teej ke din, suhaag ki raksha ka sankalp. Bhakti, shringar aur prem ka tyohar — Teej.

Saree captions for Hariyali Teej Instagram pics

From twirls to temple steps — here are saree captions that match your festive glam.

Saree: because traditions never go out of style. Wearing my roots with six yards of pride. Green saree, gold vibes, goddess mood. This Teej look deserves a spot on the feed. Where there's a saree, there's sass and sanskaar. Every pleat tells a story of celebration. Classic, elegant, and 100% festive. Wrapped in culture, twirling in joy. Traditional, but make it Instagrammable. Green never looked so divine. Saree so fine, even Parvati Maa smiled! Teej looks that speak louder than captions. Old-school saree, new-age sparkle. Six yards of celebration and self-love. In this saree, I bloom like Teej flowers. Wearing what my nani once wore, but for the 'gram. From temple steps to Instagram reels — this saree shines. Teej and tradition stitched in every pleat. The power of a green saree is unmatched. Saree not sorry — it’s my festive flex.

Hariyali Teej saree captions in Hindi

Green saree, green bangles, and these Hindi captions? Picture-perfect.

Hariyali saree mein sajti har suhagan. Dupatta bhi hare, armaan bhi naye. Saree ke pallu mein bandhe hai sanskaar. Sawan ki shaan — haree saree ki pehchaan. Har pleat mein basa hai Teej ka rang. Maa ke haathon se pehni ye hara lehenga. Saree mein suhaag, naino mein pyaar. Teej ki saree, mehendi waale haath. Hare rang mein chhupi har dua. Ye saree bhi kehti hai, 'Happy Teej!' Sajti hoon har saawan, is saree ke saath. Saree pehni, khud se pyar badh gaya. Mitti ki khushboo, hara dupatta aur sukoon. Har teej par bas yehi saree pasand. Teej ka look — hara dupatta aur bindi ka noor. Nani ki hara saree, aaj meri muskaan. Ek tasveer, aur har yaad taza ho gayi. Jab saree ka har kona bol utha Teej. Saree mein hai sanskaar ka sukhad sparsh. Naachti hoon Teej ke rangon mein, saree pehne.

Hariyali Teej mehndi captions for Instagram in Hindi

Celebrate the beauty of mehndi with captions as poetic as your palms.

Mehendi ke rang mein chhupi meri har khushi. Teej ki mehendi, suhaag ka rang. Har bel, ek nayi dua ka paighaam. Mehendi laga ke rakhna, Teej aayi hai sajna. Palakon pe khwab, haathon pe mehendi. Mehendi ki khushboo mein basa hai pyaar. Sawan aaya, mehendi le aaya. Teej ki mehendi, har suhagan ki pehchaan. Haathon mein likhi meri kahaani. Mehendi waale haathon se shuru har kissa. Jitni gehri mehendi, utna gehra pyaar. Mehendi bhi keh rahi hai, Happy Teej! Teej ka tyohar, mehendi se sanwaar. Bhakti bhi hai, beauty bhi hai — mehendi mein. Teej ki shuruaat mehendi se hoti hai. Haathon mein sanskaar, mehendi ke roop mein. Mehendi ne sajaaya mera Teej ka din. Dil se lagayi hai mehendi aaj. Shagun ki mehendi, har pal ko yaadgaar banaye. Mehendi mein chhupi har suhagan ki aas.

Hariyali Teej mehndi captions for Instagram in English

Let your henna speak! These English captions capture the festive spirit of mehndi.

Henna on my hands, love in the air. Let the mehndi magic begin! Teej vibes, henna highs. Blooming traditions, one swirl at a time. My hands speak in swirls of tradition. Mehndi diaries: Teej edition. Stained with joy, soaked in blessings. Henna isn’t just art, it’s emotion. Love, laughter, and layers of mehndi. A Teej ritual that writes its own poetry. Henna so rich, even Parvati smiled. Green dreams and maroon mehndi. Every curve tells a Teej tale. Festive hands, glowing hearts. The deeper the henna, the stronger the love. Teej memories inked in mehndi. Henna — the crown of every festive look. Tradition never goes out of style. Blessed are the hands that wear mehndi today. Ink of devotion. Art of the heart.

Beautiful mehndi captions for Hariyali Teej photos

These captions blend the tradition of mehndi with a touch of elegance and creativity.

Hands that pray, hands that bloom — Teej mehndi feels. When art meets devotion, it looks like this. A little henna, a lot of heritage. Teej isn’t complete without mehndi on my hands. The deeper the stain, the deeper the bond. Mehndi moments that speak louder than filters. Every swirl of mehndi holds a memory. Henna — the poetry of the palms. Festive feels begin with mehndi and a smile. Just mehndi things and Teej blessings. Mehndi: the most beautiful ritual of Teej. Palm full of paisleys, heart full of love. Mehndi speaks where words can't reach. Celebrating Teej with colours that last beyond the day. This mehndi tells my Teej story. From fingertips to soul — Teej is in the details. A sacred stain of tradition and beauty. Mehndi art, Teej heart. Teej glow starts with the henna flow. Painted with love, rooted in tradition.

From a graceful saree twirl to the intricate mehndi on your palms or a quiet moment spent in prayer — let your captions capture the heart of Hariyali Teej, one post at a time.

