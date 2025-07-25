These green sarees are perfect for Hariyali Teej 2025 Looking for the perfect green saree for Hariyali Teej? These celeb-approved picks—from Alia to Aditi—blend tradition and style for your festive look.

New Delhi:

Women, particularly in North India, celebrate Hariyali Teej, a unique festival. It brings a great deal of happiness and greenery and occurs during the rainy (monsoon) season. The festival honours Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's love and reunion. Women pray for a happy married life, wear green clothing, and wear green bangles. They sing folk songs, eat delectable sweets, and enjoy swings (jhoolas).

It's a day rich in customs, hues, culture, and joy. However, in this article we have mentioned a few celeb-inspired green saree options which one can wear during the festival.

Best sarees for Hariyali Teej

1. Raveena Tandon’s emerald green elegance

Raveena Tandon stuns in an emerald green shimmer saree, perfect for Hariyali Teej 2025 celebrations.

Raveena Tandon is stunning in this photo, wearing an emerald green shimmering saree perfect for the joyous atmosphere of Haryali Teej 2025. The saree strikes the ideal balance between tradition and glitz because of its delicate sheen and graceful drape. Her collection is elegant yet festive when paired with a matching blouse and a few accessories. Green is a perfect colour for the Teej celebration because it represents growth, prosperity, and happiness. Wearing a saree like this can help you feel grounded and radiant, whether you're participating in traditional rituals or attending a family get-together. Her caption shines like an emerald, my forever colour, capturing the essence of how festive and timeless green is.

2. Alia Bhatt’s mint silk saree is pure grace

Alia Bhatt looks graceful in a mint green silk saree—an elegant pick for Hariyali Teej festivities.

This delicate mint green silk saree with golden zari details is a sophisticated choice for Haryali Teej, and Alia Bhatt looks stunning in it. The festive elegance is enhanced by the combination of traditional silk with simple accessories like jhumkas and a gajra-adorned bun. This saree speaks tradition with a contemporary twist, making it ideal for women who desire a modest yet regal appearance. The cool green colour is a representation of harmony, joy, and nature; it perfectly captures Teej's essence. With just a green leaf emoji, Alia's caption captures the essence of elegance, simplicity, and freshness, all encased in six inches of tradition.

3. Kangana’s classic cotton look for a traditional Teej

Kangana Ranaut keeps it classic in a green cotton saree with a traditional maroon border—perfect for a simple and cultural Teej look.

In a deep bottle-green cotton saree with a traditional border of mustard and maroon, Kangana Ranaut shows style. Her Indian-inspired look, which is ideal for people who appreciate classic simplicity, is paired with a printed blouse and limited makeup. For festive occasions like Hariyali Teej, where tradition takes centre stage, her elegant and traditional look is completed with a delicate bindi, earrings, and tied-back hair. Calm, modest, and incredibly elegant, this ensemble is a celebration of Indian handlooms and traditional attire.

4. Janhvi Kapoor’s printed saree with modern vibes

Janhvi Kapoor shines in a green floral printed saree paired with a sequined blouse—an ideal pick for a glamorous Teej celebration.

Every ensemble that Janhvi Kapoor wears has her own special appeal, and this one was no exception. She once again demonstrated her impeccable sense of style while turning heads in a patterned green Mahima Mahajan saree. The saree featured clean borders and delicate yet tasteful prints throughout. She accessorised it with a golden sequined sleeveless blouse, giving this classic look a contemporary touch and the perfect amount of sparkle.

5. Aditi Rao Hydari’s regal Bandhej saree for Teej

Aditi Rao Hydari exudes regal charm in a bottle green silk saree with peacock motifs and gold blouse—ideal for a refined Hariyali Teej celebration.

The Padmaavat actress is consistently spot on when it comes to traditional dress, as this ensemble shows. Aditi's exquisite bottle green silk saree with golden accents left us speechless. She wore the "Chirmi" bandhej saree by Raw Mango, which was adorned with graphic peacock designs in aari embroidery and sitara borders. She accessorised it with a matching, sophisticated blouse that had shoulder-length sleeves, which was perfect for a chic yet traditional Teej ensemble. It cost Rs 59,000.

ALSO READ: Why women wear green on Hariyali Teej: The true meaning