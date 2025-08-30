Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Vidhi, mantras and rituals to bid farewell with devotion Ganesh Visarjan 2025 is on 6 September. Here’s a simple guide to visarjan vidhi, rituals and mantras to bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa with love and devotion.

New Delhi:

Lord Ganesha's arrival was celebrated with a lot of joy and pomp on Ganesh Chaturthi, which was celebrated on August 27. However, Ganeshotsav doesn’t end on that very day; it continues till Anant Chaturdashi. This year, Anant Chaturdashi falls on September 6. This is also the same day the Visarjan (idol immersion) of Lord Ganesha will take place.

Ganesh Visarjan has to be done with due process and following the Visarjan vidhi and chanting the Visarjan mantra. Read on to know the Ganesh Visarjan vidhi and mantra.

Ganesh Visarjan vidhi

Before you say goodbye to Lord Ganesha, you must worship him.

Offer him modaks and fruits.

Perform the aarti of Lord Ganesh.

After the puja is done, take the idol of Lord Ganesh from the place of worship.

Spread a pink or yellow cloth on a wooden plank and place the idol here.

Along with the idol of Ganesha, keep fruits, flowers, clothes and modaks.

Also, place some coins, rice, wheat and dry fruits in a bundle.

Make sure to keep this bundle along with the idol of Lord Ganesha.

Then, immerse the idol of the lord in flowing water.

Before immersing the idol, perform the aarti once again with your family.

After aarti, pray to Ganpati Bappa to come again next year.

Ganesh Visarjan mantras

Here are some of the mantras that you can chant while performing Ganesh Visarjan.

Om yantu devganah sarve pooja madaya mamkeem Ishtakam samriddhyartham punar api punar aagmanaya cha.

Gachch gachch surshrestha swasthane Parmeshwar

Mama pooja grihitmevam punar aagmanaya cha

Om modaya namah

Om pramodaya namah

Om sumukhaya namah

Om durmukhaya namah

Om avighnaya namah

Om vighnakrite namah

