Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Auspicious timings for Aug 29, 31, Sept 2 and Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh Visarjan 2025 can be done on 1.5, 3rd, 5th, 7th day or Anant Chaturdashi. Here are the auspicious timings for Ganpati immersion this year.

Ganeshotsav began on August 27, 2025, with devotees across India bringing Lord Ganesha idols into their homes. Traditionally, Ganpati stays for 10 days and is immersed on Anant Chaturdashi. But many families also choose to perform visarjan earlier — on the one and a half, third, fifth, or seventh day.

For those who are planning to immerse Ganpati before Anant Chaturdashi, here are the auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) you should follow.

Auspicious time for Ganpati immersion on August 29, 2025

Morning: 05:59 am – 10:47 am

05:59 am – 10:47 am Afternoon: 12:22 pm – 01:58 pm

12:22 pm – 01:58 pm Evening: 05:11 pm – 06:46 pm

Auspicious time for Ganpati immersion on August 31, 2025

Morning: 07:36 am – 12:23 pm

07:36 am – 12:23 pm Afternoon: 01:57 pm – 03:32 pm

01:57 pm – 03:32 pm Evening: 06:44 pm – 10:57 pm

Auspicious time for Ganpati immersion on September 2, 2025

Morning: 09:11 am – 01:56 pm

09:11 am – 01:56 pm Afternoon: 03:31 pm – 05:05 pm

03:31 pm – 05:05 pm Night: 08:06 pm – 09:31 pm

Auspicious time for Ganesh Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi

Most devotees prefer to immerse Lord Ganesha on Anant Chaturdashi, the grand farewell of Ganeshotsav.

Anant Chaturdashi begins: September 6, 2025, at 3:12 am

September 6, 2025, at 3:12 am Anant Chaturdashi ends: September 7, 2025, at 1:40 pm

Ganesh Visarjan can be performed on September 6 or 7, as per family tradition and convenience.

Ganesh Visarjan is not just a ritual but a heartfelt farewell to Lord Ganesha, with a prayer that He returns again next year with blessings of wisdom, health, and prosperity. By following the shubh muhurat, devotees ensure that the immersion is done with the right spiritual energy.

As devotees chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!”, the festival comes to a close with love and devotion.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)