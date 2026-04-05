Easter eggs explained: Why eggs became a symbol of the festival and what they really mean

New Delhi:

Every Easter, eggs quietly take over everything. They show up in bright colours, tucked into baskets, hidden in gardens, or shaped into chocolate. It feels playful, almost childlike. But the history of their origin is much older and more profound.

The central theme of Easter is, in fact, the resurrection, which signifies coming back to life. And somehow, people saw an egg as a perfect symbol for this occasion.

Symbolism that pre-existed Easter

Before its adoption into the Christian religion, the egg was symbolic in its own right. Across cultures, it stood for life, fertility, beginnings. Something whole, quiet on the outside, carrying life within.

So when Easter began to be observed, the symbolism fit almost too perfectly. The idea of something new emerging from stillness mirrored the story of resurrection. No elaborate explanation needed.

The older traditions people still follow

In many Eastern Christian communities, eggs are still dyed red. It is a striking colour choice, not decorative as much as symbolic. It represents sacrifice, but also renewal.

Over time, that simplicity gave way to colour, patterns, creativity. Eggs became something to decorate, to exchange, to celebrate with. What started as ritual slowly turned into tradition, and then into something more festive.

A quieter, practical reason

There is also a more everyday explanation that often gets overlooked.

During Lent, eggs were among the foods people avoided. By the time Easter arrived, they returned to the table. That alone made them special.

And like most things that mark celebration, they began to be shared differently. Decorated. Gifted. Made into something that felt like more than just food.

When chocolate entered the picture

The chocolate egg is a much later addition.

In 19th-century Europe, confectioners began shaping chocolate into eggs, turning symbolism into something you could unwrap and eat. Over time, that version travelled further, becoming one of the most recognisable parts of Easter today.

For many, especially children, this is the version they know best.

Why the egg still works

Even now, with all the colour and commercialisation, the core idea hasn’t really changed.

An egg still suggests possibility. Something beginning. Something not fully visible yet.

That is perhaps why it has stayed. Not because it is grand or complex, but because it is easy to understand without needing to be explained.

More than just a festive detail

What looks like a simple Easter tradition carries layers of meaning that have travelled across time.

And maybe that is the charm of it. The fact that something so small can hold both playfulness and belief, depending on how you choose to see it.