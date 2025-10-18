Dhanteras 2025 muhurat and puja time: When to buy gold, silver and perform Lakshmi puja Dhanteras 2025, the festival of wealth and good health, will be celebrated on October 18. Check out the day’s most auspicious muhurats for buying gold and silver, detailed Lakshmi and Kuber puja timings, mantras for blessings, and the ritual significance of lighting the Yama Deep.

New Delhi:

The auspicious festival of Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. The five-day celebration of light, prosperity, and devotion is widely celebrated across India. Also referred to as Dhan Trayodashi, the day is held to be very auspicious for new acquisitions, investments, and puja dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kuber, the gods of wealth, health, and good fortune.

Purchasing gold, silver, vessels, or any precious item in the shubh muhurat on Dhanteras is said to bring prosperity and increase it thirteen times. Dhanteras is being celebrated on October 18, in 2025. Trayodashi Tithi will start in the afternoon, so it would be the best day for shopping as well as evening puja.

Dhanteras 2025 shopping muhurat

Several auspicious choghadiya muhurats are available throughout the day for buying new items. Take a look:

Choghadiya muhurats for Dhanteras shopping

Shubh Muhurat (Morning): 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM – Ideal time for making new purchases.

Labh and Udyog Muhurat (Afternoon): 1:51 PM to 3:18 PM – Especially beneficial for wealth and business growth.

Other auspicious time slots

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:01 PM to 12:48 PM – A universal period of success and good fortune.

Amrit Kaal: 2:57 PM to 4:23 PM – Excellent for buying gold, silver, or household items.

Best muhurat for buying gold and silver

From 12:18 PM on October 18 to 6:26 AM on October 19.

This is the most auspicious time to buy gold, silver, and other metals.

Dhanteras puja muhurat and procedure

The most favourable time to conduct the Dhanteras puja is during the Pradosh Kaal, which is holy for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber.

Timing of Dhanteras puja

Pradosh Kaal: 5:48 PM to 8:20 PM

Primary puja muhurat: 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM

Step-by-step Dhanteras puja procedure

Bath in the evening and dress in clean clothes.

Create a small chauki or altar in the north-east corner of your house.

Remember to cover it with a red or yellow cloth.

Keep idols or photographs of Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kuber, and Goddess Lakshmi

Keep Lord Ganesha’s idol on one side.

Light two diyas, a ghee lamp for Kuber and an oil lamp for Yama (the god of death).

Keep flowers, sweets, turmeric, kumkum, rice grains, fruits, and the materials bought during the day.

Dhanteras mantras for blessings

Lord Dhanvantari: "Om Dhanvantaraye Namah"

Lord Kuber: "Om Hreem Kuberaya Namah"

Goddess Lakshmi: "Om Shree Mahalakshmyai Namah"

After the puja, light a Yama Deep (a lamp in the name of Lord Yama) near the main door in the south direction, it is said to guard the family from untimely death and evil energy.

The religious importance of Dhanteras

Hindu legend says that when the sea was being churned (Samudra Manthan), Lord Dhanvantari, the celestial doctor and avatar of Vishnu, appeared with the vessel of amrit (nectar of immortality). Hence, this day is celebrated as Dhantrayodashi, symbolising health, wealth, and longevity.

Happy Dhanteras!

