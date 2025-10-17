Yam Deepak 2025: Timing, direction and mantra for lighting the lamp on Dhanteras On Dhanteras, families light the Yam Deepak outside their homes to honour Yama, the god of death, and protect loved ones from untimely death. In 2025, light the lamp on October 18 between 5:48 PM and 7:04 PM, facing south, using mustard oil and the sacred mantra for Yama’s blessings.

New Delhi:

A lamp honouring Yamraj, the god of death, is lit outside the home on Dhanteras each year. Yam Deepam is the name of this ceremony. Lighting a lamp for Yamraj is believed to shield family members from the risk of dying young.

After sunset on the evening of Dhanteras, this lamp is lit outside the house. Make sure the lamp's wick is pointing south. Let us explain how to ignite the Yam Deepak and when it is auspicious to do so.

When to light the Yam Deepak in 2025

Light the Yama Deepak on October 18, 2025. This day is Dhanteras. According to religious beliefs, lighting the Yama Deepak on Dhanteras is essential as it helps ward off the risk of premature death.

Yam Deepak lighting time and direction for Dhanteras 2025

The time for lighting Yam Deepak on 18 October 2025 will be from 05:48 pm to 07:04 pm. Yam Deepak should be lit towards the south direction because this is considered to be the direction of Yamraj.

Step-by-step guide: How to light the Yam Deepak

To offer a lamp to Yama, take a large, four-sided earthen lamp. Place four wicks in it and pour mustard oil in it. Then, in the evening, during Pradosh Kaal, light this lamp facing south. Recite the following mantra while lighting the lamp.

Mantra to chant while lighting the Yama lamp

Mrutyuna pashadandaabhyam kalen shyamaya sah | Thrayodashi dipadanat suryajah priyatam mam ||

Death with the ropes and rods of time with the darkness | May the sun-god be pleased with me by giving lamps on the thirteenth day ||

Significance of lighting the Yam Deepak

It is said that lighting a lamp for the god Yama eliminates any fear in life and also provides relief from any problems.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

