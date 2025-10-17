Dhanteras 2025 puja muhurat: Timings for USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and Dubai Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on Saturday, October 18. From New York to Dubai, Hindu families will perform Lakshmi and Kubera Puja during the local Pradosh Kaal — the most auspicious evening window for welcoming wealth and good fortune. Here are country-wise puja muhurats and tips.

Every year, Dhanteras (also called Dhantrayodashi) marks the auspicious beginning of the Diwali celebrations. It’s a day to worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari—invoking wealth, prosperity, and health.

Though the basic principles of when to perform the puja (such as during the evening Pradosh period, in a stable, auspicious lagna) remain the same, the exact muhurat (auspicious window) shifts according to local time zones. So, when you’re in New York vs London vs Melbourne vs Dubai, you follow the local evening timings that align with that lunar day.

In 2025, Dhanteras falls on Saturday, October 18 (Trayodashi tithi begins midday and continues into the next day).

Dhanteras 2025 puja timings across countries

Let us walk you through approximate puja muhurats in various parts of the world (for 2025) according to Drik Panchang, and also share tips on how to pick the best window locally.

USA (general/many cities): 7:25 PM to 8:47 PM (local). This is the “Pradosh Kaal” window for many US time zones.

UK (London & environs): 7:57 PM to 9:22 PM (BST / local UK time).

Canada (e.g. Toronto): 7:39 PM to 9:06 PM (EDT / local time).

Australia / Melbourne: 7:40 PM to 9:50 PM (GMT/ local time).

Dubai / UAE: 7:20 PM to 8:19 PM (GST/ local time).

A few tips to make it work globally

Always check a local Panchang / temple because small variations in the local timezone or daylight saving can shift the ideal minutes.

If the “ideal window” is very small or inconvenient, you may perform the puja at a slightly earlier or later sub-window (within the pradosh period) after checking with a local astrologer.

In diaspora settings, many Hindu temples in the US, UK, Australia, and Dubai often publish local puja timings ahead of Dhanteras — watch for announcements.

Even if your family can’t gather in person, it’s okay to do a simple home puja with the essentials at the guideline muhurat — intention and devotion matter most.

