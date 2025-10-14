Dhanteras 2025 date, muhurat and timings for USA and Canada Dhanteras 2025, marking the start of Diwali, will be celebrated on October 18 in India, the United States, and Canada. Here’s the puja muhurat for devotees abroad, along with how Indian communities celebrate this auspicious day away from home.

New Delhi:

For many Indians living in the United States and Canada, keeping cultural traditions alive while far from home is deeply important. One of the most anticipated moments in the Hindu festive calendar is Dhanteras, the auspicious day that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations.

Let us know when people who live in the United States and Canada will celebrate the auspicious festival.

Significance of Dhanteras

Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras falls on the thirteenth day (Trayodashi) of the waning (Krishna) fortnight in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

It is a day when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi (the deity of wealth) and Lord Kubera (the god of riches), asking them to bless homes and hearts with prosperity and abundance.

Many also consider it auspicious to buy new items — especially metals like gold, silver or copper, or new kitchen utensils — as these are believed to attract positive energy for the year ahead.

For Indian communities abroad, Dhanteras sets into motion the festive spirit: houses are cleaned and decorated, lamps are lit, and prayers are murmured — just like back home.

Dhanteras 2025 Date in the US and Canada

In India, Dhanteras 2025 falls on October 18, according to the Hindu calendar calculations.

Dhanteras Puja Timings in the US

Puja Muhurat: 07:25 PM to 08:47 PM

Duration: 01 Hour 22 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, October 18, 2025

Pradosh Kaal: 06:11 PM to 08:47 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:25 PM to 09:14 PM

The Trayodashi Tithi starts at 02:48 AM on Oct 18, 2025, and ends at 04:21 AM on Oct 19, 2025.

Dhanteras Puja Timings in Canada (Toronto)

Dhanteras Puja on Saturday, October 18, 2025

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 07:39 PM to 09:06 PM

Duration: 01 Hour 27 Mins

Yama Deepam on Saturday, October 18, 2025

Pradosh Kaal: 06:29 PM to 09:06 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: 07:39 PM to 09:25 PM

Trayodashi Tithi begins: 02:48 AM on Oct 18, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi ends: 04:21 AM on Oct 19, 2025

What Happens on Dhanteras Abroad

Indian communities in the US and Canada often organise Lakshmi-Kubera pujas in temples or homes on the evening of October 18.

Many also schedule community gatherings, chanting, devotional music, and lighting of lamps to recreate the familiar Diwali atmosphere.

Shopping for gold, silver, jewellery, or handicrafts is very common — people like to bring home something symbolic, new, and auspicious as part of the tradition.

Despite being away from the homeland, the emotional and spiritual essence of Dhanteras remains intact — families connect across miles, share wishes, decorate homes, and observe rituals just as they would in India.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: When is it, October 18 or 19? Know correct date and auspicious time to shop