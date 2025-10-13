Dhanteras 2025: When is it, October 18 or 19? Know correct date and auspicious time to shop The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated every year before the Diwali celebration. Know the auspicious Dhanteras puja muhurat, the Tithi timings, and the best time to shop for gold and precious items to invite prosperity this Diwali.

New Delhi:

Every year on the thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Kartik, people celebrate the festival of Dhanteras. Devotees who worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi on this day have good fortune.

The festival will take place in October 2025. People are unclear, though, as to whether Dhanteras falls on October 18 or 19. So, let's find out the exact date of Dhanteras and the auspicious time to shop on this day.

Dhanteras 2025 date

This year, Kartik Krishna Trayodashi will begin on October 18th at 12:20 PM. Trayodashi Tithi will end on October 19th at 1:53 PM. Since Trayodashi Tithi will fall on October 18th during Pradosh Kaal, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 18th.

Auspicious time for shopping and worship on Dhanteras

The most auspicious time for Dhanteras puja is after sunset, from 7:16 pm to 8:20 pm. You can also shop during this time. The auspicious time for shopping begins at 12:20 pm, with the beginning of Trayodashi Tithi. You can buy gold and silver jewellery on this day. Purchasing other items, such as brooms and household items, is also considered auspicious. According to religious beliefs, shopping on this day brings prosperity to the home.

