Chhath Puja 2025: When is it? Know Nahay Khay date, puja timings and significance Chhath Puja 2025 begins with Nahay Khay. Know the auspicious time, sunrise and sunset details, and the spiritual significance of this sacred ritual marking the start of the four-day Chhath festival.

Chhath Puja, another significant Hindu holiday, occurs right after Diwali. The fervour for Chhath is evident throughout North India, even though it is a prominent celebration in the state of Bihar. This holiday is also observed with full ceremonial procedures by Indian expatriates.

Everything is colourful, from houses to riverbanks, during the Chhath festival. The Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of the month of Kartika's Chaturthi Tithi marks the start of Chhath Puja, which ends on the Saptami Tithi. Let's find out the dates and auspicious times for Chhath Puja in 2025.

The special significance of worshipping Chhathi Maiya

Chhathi Maiya is worshipped during the four-day Chhath festival. The fast for Chhath Puja is observed without water. It is believed that worshipping and praying to Chhathi Maiya bestows blessings for the health and longevity of one's children. Her blessings bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the family.

Nahay Khay 2025

Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of the month of Kartik. Nahay Khay is celebrated on the first day. In 2025, Chaturthi Tithi falls on October 25th, making Nahay Khay the festival celebrated on this day. After bathing, the family deity and the Sun are worshipped. Rice, lentils, and gourd vegetables are then consumed.

Kharna Puja 2025

This is followed by Kharna Puja on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of Kartik month, which falls on October 26th this year. After bathing on this day, the Chhathi Maiya is worshipped, and rice pudding is prepared for her. Kharna Puja marks the beginning of the Chhath fast.

When should you offer water to the Sun?

On the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Kartik month, it is customary to offer prayers to the setting sun. After this, on the seventh day, the offering is made to the rising sun. This concludes the Chhath fast.

Chhath Puja 2025 auspicious time

Shashthi Tithi begins on October 27th at 6:04 am. On this day, offerings will be made to the setting sun. Sunset will occur at 5:40 pm.

Shashthi Tithi ends at 7:59 am on October 28th. On this day, offerings will be made to the rising sun. Sunrise time is 6:30 am.

