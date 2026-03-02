Chandra Grahan 2026: Why pregnant women are advised special precautions during lunar eclipse

New Delhi:

The first Chandra Grahan of 2026 will take place on March 3rd. As per the available data, the event will begin at 3:20 pm and end at 6:47 pm. Though the event is related to astronomy and occurs due to the Earth coming between the Sun and the Moon, there are other significant aspects associated with this event.

Among the many customs associated with this event, there is one that has been followed by all generations of women who are pregnant during this period. What are the reasons behind this practice, and what does this practice actually mean?

Why lunar eclipses are considered spiritually sensitive

In the Hindu belief systems, an eclipse is considered an energetic transition. According to the mythological context, an eclipse is associated with the legend of Rahu and Ketu, which are considered celestial bodies “swallowing” the Moon during a grahan. Because of this symbolism, the eclipse period is often considered spiritually intense.

Many households avoid cooking, eating, or beginning new activities during this time. Temples can remain closed too, and people are advised to focus on prayer, meditation, or chanting. The idea is to maintain calmness and spiritual awareness until the eclipse is over.

Why are pregnant women advised to take extra precautions

It is believed that the unborn are more susceptible to outside influences. Hence, it has been suggested that pregnant women stay indoors and try to move as little as possible during the grahan time.

Commonly followed precautions are:

Avoid direct exposure to the moon during the time of the eclipse.

Staying indoors, resting, and relaxing.

Avoiding the use of sharp objects, including knives and scissors

Avoiding activities including sewing, cutting, etc.

In many cultures, pregnant women are also expected to chant religious hymns or play devotional music, as it is believed to create a peaceful environment for the baby and the woman, too.

Although these practices are not scientifically proven, many people are emotionally satisfied by following these traditions.

Common rituals followed during Chandra Grahan

Some common rituals followed by families during a Chandra Grahan include:

Chanting mantras and reading religious texts

Not consuming food during the period of the eclipse

Adding tulsi leaves to the food items stored

Taking a bath after the completion of the grahan

Donating food items and clothes after the completion of the grahan.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Date and timing

The date of Chandra Grahan 2026 is March 3rd.

The eclipse will begin at 3:20 pm.

The eclipse will end by 6:47 pm.

The exact visibility of the eclipse depends on the weather conditions. The advice to pregnant women during a lunar eclipse can be analysed from a scientific point of view too, yet it is based on a traditional belief of giving utmost care to women during this period.

Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2026: Blood Moon timing and significance of Chandra Grahan in India