Lunar Eclipse 2026: Blood Moon timing and significance of Chandra Grahan in India

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will take place on March 3, 2026, coinciding with the vibrant festival of Holi. This rare celestial event has created excitement among skywatchers, astronomers, and spiritual observers across India and the world.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon and creating a dramatic visual transformation. As a result, the Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra. During this phase, the Moon often appears reddish in colour due to sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere, a phenomenon commonly called the “Blood Moon.”

This eclipse will be the first lunar eclipse of 2026, making it an important astronomical event for both scientists and observers.

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date and time in India

The lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, will occur during the afternoon and evening hours according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Key timings include:

Eclipse begins: around 3:20 PM IST

Maximum eclipse visibility: between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM IST

Eclipse ends: around 6:47 PM IST

However, since the Moon will rise later in the evening in India, most people will only be able to witness the final stages of the eclipse at moonrise.

Visibility of Chandra Grahan in India

The visibility of the lunar eclipse will vary depending on the location. In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the Moon will rise while the eclipse is still ongoing, allowing partial viewing. Eastern regions such as Kolkata and northeastern states will have better visibility due to earlier moonrise timings.

In some eastern areas, people may see up to 90% of the eclipse, while western and central regions may see only a smaller portion.

Why is it called a Blood Moon?

The reddish appearance of the Moon during a lunar eclipse occurs because Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight. Shorter blue wavelengths scatter away, while longer red wavelengths reach the Moon’s surface, giving it a copper or red glow. This natural effect is completely safe to observe and does not pose any danger.

Unlike a solar eclipse, you can watch a lunar eclipse safely without special protective equipment.

Scientific Importance of the Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipses offer valuable opportunities for astronomers to study the interaction between Earth’s atmosphere and sunlight. Scientists use these events to analyse atmospheric composition and understand how light behaves when filtered through Earth’s atmosphere.

These eclipses also encourage public interest in astronomy, with many observatories and organisations hosting skywatching and educational events.

Cultural and spiritual significance in India

The 2026 lunar eclipse holds special cultural importance because it coincides with Holi, a festival associated with renewal and positivity. In Hindu traditions, eclipses are considered spiritually powerful periods.

Many people observe rituals, meditation, or prayers during this time. The Sutak period, which begins before the eclipse, is traditionally observed by avoiding auspicious activities and focusing on spiritual purification. Customs and practices may vary depending on regional and family traditions.