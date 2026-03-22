Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Skandamata puja rituals, timings and significance

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri Day 5: Skandamata will be worshipped on the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri 2026, that is, March 23. The goddess is named Skandamata because she is the mother of Skanda Kumar, also known as Kartikeya, who is considered the commander of the gods.

Skanda Kumar is seen in child form in the idol of the goddess. It is believed that Skandamata showers her blessings on her devotees just as a mother showers her child. Let us find out which method of worship should be followed to please the goddess on the fifth day of Navratri, and when the auspicious time for worship will be on March 23rd.

Auspicious puja timings on the fifth day of Navratri

Brahma Muhurta - 5:06 AM to 5:53 AM

Morning Sandhya Muhurta - 5:29 AM to 6:40 AM

Abhijit Muhurta - 12:21 PM to 1:09 PM

Godhuli Muhurta - 6:49 PM to 7:13 PM

Evening Sandhya - 6:50 PM to 8:01 PM

In addition to these auspicious Muhurtas, the time from 6:40 AM to 7:52 AM in the morning will also be auspicious for worship.

Method of Worshipping Skandamata

To worship Skandamata on the fifth day of Navratri, you should wake up before sunrise, bathe, meditate, and wear clean clothes.

After this, install the idol or picture of the Goddess on a platform.

Then sprinkle Ganga water or pure water at the place of worship.

After this, light incense sticks and lamps and offer kumkum, roli, rice grains, etc. to the Goddess. Also, apply a tilak to the Goddess.

After this, chant the Goddess's mantra, 'Om Devi Skandamatayai Namah', at least 108 times.

You can also recite Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa.

Offer yellow sweets or saffron kheer and bananas to the Goddess.

Finally, recite Skandamata's aarti and distribute the prasad.

The fifth day of Chaitra Navratri is a reminder of the nurturing and protective energy of Skandamata. Worshipping her with devotion is believed to bring peace, wisdom, and strength into one’s life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these things.)

Also read: Navratri fasting benefits: How it resets your digestion, mind and daily routine