Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins March 19: Are auspicious ceremonies allowed during Navratri?

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri 2026: The holy festival of Chaitra Navratri begins every year on the Pratipada (first day) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the month of Chaitra and continues until the ninth day. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19, 2026. During the nine days of Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga and pray for happiness and prosperity.

Spiritually and religiously, the nine days of Navratri are considered highly auspicious, but the question arises whether auspicious ceremonies like marriage, tonsure, and housewarming can be performed during this period. We will answer this question in this article.

Can auspicious ceremonies be performed during Navratri

According to religious beliefs, housewarming during Navratri is considered auspicious. You can also begin any new project during the nine days of Navratri. Shaving the head is also considered auspicious during Navratri. However, marriage ceremonies are not performed during Navratri. This is because the nine days of Navratri are meant for devotion, worship, and awakening spiritual consciousness. Therefore, indulging in material pleasures during these nine days is considered inauspicious. Another reason for avoiding marriage is that Kharmas is mostly observed during Chaitra Navratri.

What is Kharmas period?

Kharmas is a particular time in the Hindu calendar when the Sun moves into the zodiac signs of Sagittarius (Dhanu) and Pisces (Meena). This occurs two times each year, once from mid-December to mid-January, and again from mid-March to mid-April.

Will it be appropriate to perform housewarming ceremonies or mundan ceremonies

Navratri 2026 begins on March 19, 2026. Kharmas will begin on March 15 and will continue until mid-April. Auspicious ceremonies are prohibited during Kharmas. Therefore, performing auspicious ceremonies during Chaitra Navratri in 2026 will be inauspicious. It should be noted that Kharmas begins when the Sun enters the zodiac signs of its friend Jupiter, Sagittarius and Pisces. On March 15, the Sun will transit into Pisces, thus marking the beginning of Kharmas. During Kharmas, the power of the Sun and Jupiter diminishes, so auspicious events are not performed during this period.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these things.)

