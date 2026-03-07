Som Pradosh Vrat March 2026: Date, Trayodashi Tithi timing, puja muhurat, significance and puja vidhi

New Delhi:

In the Hindu calendar, nearly every month brings its own set of fasts and festivals. Some pass quietly. Others carry deeper religious importance for devotees. Pradosh Vrat is one such observance, especially significant for those who worship Lord Shiva.

Typically, Pradosh Vrat occurs twice in a lunar month, once during Krishna Paksha and once during Shukla Paksha, both on Trayodashi Tithi. However, the lunar cycle sometimes shifts the calendar slightly. March 2026 is one of those months. The vrat appears three times during the month, which makes it a little more noteworthy for Shiva devotees.

When is the second Pradosh Vrat in March 2026?

According to the Hindu Panchang, the second Pradosh Vrat in March 2026 will be observed on Monday, March 16. The timing of Trayodashi Tithi determines when the fast is observed.

Trayodashi Tithi timing

Begins: 9:41 am on March 16, 2026

Ends: 9:24 am on March 17, 2026

Since the evening Pradosh Kaal falls on March 16 within this period, devotees will observe the vrat on that day. Because Trayodashi falls on a Monday, the observance is known as Som Pradosh Vrat. Mondays already hold special significance in the worship of Lord Shiva, which is why Som Pradosh is considered particularly auspicious.

Som Pradosh Vrat 2026 puja timings

Certain periods during the day are considered spiritually favourable for prayers and rituals.

Auspicious timings

Brahma Muhurta: 5:10 am to 5:58 am

Morning auspicious period: 5:34 am to 6:46 am

Pradosh Kaal Puja time: 6:37 pm to 8:44 pm

Devotees usually perform Shiva Puja during the evening Pradosh Kaal, offering prayers, lighting lamps and chanting mantras.

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

In Hindu belief, Trayodashi Tithi is considered highly favourable for the worship of Lord Shiva. Scriptures associated with Sanatan Dharma describe the Pradosh period as spiritually powerful for Shiva devotees. Some commonly held beliefs associated with observing this vrat include:

It is believed to bring peace and harmony in married life

Devotees pray for blessings related to family and children

Worship during Pradosh Kaal is associated with good health and longevity

Offering water, milk and belpatra to the Shivalinga is considered particularly auspicious

For many devotees, the fast is not just ritual but also a moment of reflection and devotion dedicated to Mahadev.

Pradosh Vrat puja vidhi

The rituals observed during Pradosh Vrat are generally simple and devotional. Those observing the fast can follow the common steps mentioned below:

Wake up early, take a bath and take a vow to observe the fast before Lord Shiva

Clean the home temple and prepare the space for evening worship

During Pradosh Kaal, offer belpatra, datura, bhang, white flowers and raw cow’s milk to the Shivalinga

Chant “Om Namah Shivaya”, recite Shiv Chalisa, or listen to Pradosh Vrat Katha

Perform aarti with a ghee lamp and seek forgiveness for any unintentional mistakes during worship

Many devotees also perform charity or donations according to their means

For Shiva devotees, observing Som Pradosh Vrat is often seen as an opportunity to seek blessings, practise discipline through fasting and spend time in prayer and devotion.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

