Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Vrat katha and why devotees worship Lord Ganesha

New Delhi:

The Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi fast is observed on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Chaitra. Worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day is highly auspicious, but worshipping the moon after moonrise also brings auspicious results. In 2026, the Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on March 6. Let's learn when the moon will be visible on this day and how you should worship the moon on this day.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha with proper rituals and listening to the fast story on this day removes all the troubles of life. The Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month is called Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi. There is also a popular mythological story associated with this, in which Lord Ganesha, with his intelligence, fulfilled a condition in a unique way and got the responsibility of removing the troubles of the gods.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Vrat katha

The Puranas recount that once upon a time, all the gods were caught in a great crisis. Troubled, they approached Lord Shiva for help. At that time, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and their two sons, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha, were present. The gods explained their problem to Lord Shiva and prayed for his help.

Upon hearing the gods' words, Lord Shiva turned to his two sons and asked them which of them could solve their problem. Upon hearing this, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha both unanimously declared that they were capable of doing so. Shiva and Goddess Parvati were faced with the dilemma of who should be chosen for this responsibility. They devised a solution and told their sons that the first one to circumnavigate the entire Earth and return would be the one to help the gods.

Upon hearing this from Lord Shiva, Kartikeya immediately mounted his peacock vehicle and set out to circumambulate the Earth. Meanwhile, Ganesha wondered how his vehicle, a small mouse, would be able to circumambulate the Earth so quickly. After some thought, Ganesha devised a wise solution. He got up and circumambulated his parents, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, seven times. After completing the circumambulation, he returned to his seat and waited for Kartikeya to return.

When Kartikeya returned from circumambulating the Earth, he saw that Ganesha was already there. Lord Shiva explained that parents are equivalent to the entire universe, and therefore, circumambulating them is considered equivalent to circumambulating the entire Earth. Pleased with Ganesha's wisdom, Lord Shiva entrusted him with the task of alleviating the troubles of the gods. Since then, Lord Ganesha has been considered the remover of obstacles and the remover of troubles. Reciting or listening to this story on Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to alleviate all troubles in the lives of devotees.

Sankashti Chaturthi fast rituals

Before worshipping the Moon, you must gather the necessary materials. For Moon worship, you should include water, raw milk, whole grains, incense sticks, fruits, and flowers.

At moonrise, facing east, offer water to the Moon three times. Chant the Moon mantras: Om Som Somay Namah and Om Chandramase Namah. You can chant these mantras while offering water.

After this, you should light incense and a lamp for the Moon.

You should also offer fruits, flowers, and raw milk to the Moon.

After this, you can recite the Moon's Aarti.

After reciting the Aarti, pray for happiness and prosperity from the Moon.

After the puja is over, you can distribute Prasad.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for it. India TV does not certify the truth of any of these things.)

