Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Date, moonrise time, puja vidhi and vrat rules

New Delhi:

In Hindu tradition, Lord Ganesha is usually the first deity people turn to before beginning anything important. A prayer before a new venture. A ritual before a festival. Even the start of a simple puja at home. The belief is straightforward. Invoke Ganesha first, and obstacles tend to clear themselves out of the way.

Across the Hindu calendar, several days are dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. Among them, Sankashti Chaturthi holds a special place. It falls every month on the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha and is observed through fasting and prayers. The Sankashti Chaturthi that occurs in the Chaitra month is known as Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi, a day that carries a unique connection with the Moon.

What is Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi?

Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the monthly Sankashti fasts dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The name itself has an interesting meaning. “Bhalchandra” refers to someone who bears the Moon on the forehead. In many traditional depictions, Lord Ganesha is associated with this symbol.

There is also a curious contrast linked with this observance. During Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhadrapada, it is commonly believed that looking at the Moon should be avoided. Yet in the case of Sankashti Chaturthi, the fast is traditionally completed after sighting the Moon and offering prayers to it.

Devotees believe that observing this fast with sincerity can help remove difficulties, reduce stress and bring stability in personal and financial life.

Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 date and timing

According to the Hindu calendar calculations, the Chaturthi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month will begin on March 6, 2026, at 7:53 pm. The tithi will end on March 7, 2026, at 7:17 pm. For Sankashti Chaturthi, the key factor is the moonrise timing, because the fast is concluded only after offering prayers to the Moon.

On this occasion, the moonrise is expected at 9:31 pm, which means the fast will be observed on March 6, 2026. Traditional scriptures also suggest that if the Chaturthi tithi extends across two days, the fast should ideally be kept on the day when the Moon can be offered Arghya at night.

Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi puja vidhi

The rituals for this day are fairly simple but follow a structured sequence. Devotees usually begin preparations early in the morning. Some common steps include:

Wake up during Brahma Muhurta, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Prepare a clean space for worship and place a small platform or altar.

Spread a red cloth and place an idol or image of Lord Ganesha on it.

Light a lamp filled with pure ghee and offer incense.

Perform abhishek by sprinkling Ganga water on the idol.

Apply vermilion and offer akshat, yellow flowers and durva grass, which are considered dear to Ganesha.

Offer sweets such as modak or motichoor laddus as prasad.

During the puja, devotees chant the mantra “Om Bhalachandraya Namah” and listen to or recite the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat katha. The ritual concludes in the evening when the Moon rises. Devotees offer arghya to the Moon, usually water mixed with milk and whole grains. After this, the fast is traditionally broken.

Significance of Bhalchandra Sankashti Chaturthi

In Hindu belief, Sankashti Chaturthi is one of the most powerful days to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. Devotees observe the fast with the hope of removing obstacles from their lives. It is commonly believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day may help:

Reduce financial troubles

Bring peace and harmony within the family

Remove obstacles in work or personal life

Provide mental strength during difficult periods

For many devotees, the day is less about elaborate rituals and more about quiet faith. A fast, a prayer, and a moment of gratitude for the remover of obstacles. Sometimes that is enough.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Holi Bhai Dooj 2026: When is it, March 4 or 5? Know the correct tithi and tilak muhurat