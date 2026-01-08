Basant Panchami 2026 date and time: Saraswati Puja muhurat explained Basant Panchami 2026 will be celebrated on January 23. Here’s the Saraswati Puja muhurat, Panchami tithi timing and why the festival holds special importance for learning and wisdom.

Basant Panchami is observed each year on the fifth day of the month of Magh. It is a day set aside for Goddess Saraswati. Learning, wisdom, creativity. That is what she stands for. Many believe that praying to Goddess Sharda helps steady the mind and build knowledge over time. For people involved in music, art or education, the day often feels personal.

Goddess Saraswati is seen as the deity of knowledge, music, art, science and craftsmanship. Basant Panchami is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

According to religious belief, Goddess Saraswati appeared on the fifth day of the bright half of the Magh month. Because of this, the day is also observed as her birth anniversary. As the festival draws closer, people usually look for the right date and the most suitable time for worship. Details matter on this day.

Basant Panchami 2026 date and tithi timing

In 2026, Basant Panchami will be celebrated on January 23. The Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha begins early that morning, at 2:28 am, and continues until 1:46 am on January 24. The timing stretches across the day, which is why many people check the muhurat carefully.

Saraswati Puja muhurat on Basant Panchami 2026

The most favourable time for Saraswati Puja falls between 7:15 am and 12:50 pm. Worship during this period is believed to bring better results and a sense of auspiciousness.

Importance of Basant Panchami in Hindu tradition

Basant Panchami is seen as the beginning of spring. A quiet shift in season. The festival is also linked with Madnotsav, and in some traditions, celebrations begin with Ratikaam Mahotsav on this very day.



The day is considered suitable for most auspicious activities. Because of this, it is often called an Abujh Muhurat. Starting education, beginning a new venture, performing mundan or annaprashan, entering a new home, or carrying out other important rituals on Basant Panchami is believed to be favourable.

