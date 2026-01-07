Chandra Grahan 2026: Sutak period timings, religious significance and traditions Chandra Grahan 2026: Learn what the Sutak period means, why it is observed during a lunar eclipse, its religious significance, traditional rules, timings in India, and who gets relaxation, according to Hindu beliefs and customs.

Chandra Grahan 2026 Date: Lunar eclipse is considered to be an important event according to Hindu beliefs, and often people await for their occurance. A total of four eclipses are expected in 2026. However, only one of them will be visible in India.

The first lunar eclipse of the year will occur on Holika Dahan, which is also known as Choti Holi. Since this eclipse will be visible from India, the Sutak period will also be observed. The eclipse will begin at 2:16 PM and end at 7:52 PM. Let's find out the exact date of this eclipse.

What is the Sutak period?

The Sutak period is considered an inauspicious time in Hindu tradition that begins before a lunar or solar eclipse and lasts until the eclipse ends. During this phase, certain daily activities such as cooking, eating, prayers, and auspicious rituals are usually avoided. Temples often remain closed, and people are advised to maintain physical and mental purity. While healthy adults generally follow Sutak rules strictly, children, the elderly, and the unwell are traditionally given relaxation. The practice is rooted in religious belief and custom rather than science, and its observance varies across regions and families.

First Lunar Eclipse of 2026 (Chandra Grahan 2026 date)

The first lunar eclipse of the year will occur on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The clearest view of the eclipse will be visible from 6:26 PM to 6:46 PM on March 3rd. The penumbral phase will begin at 2:16 PM. The umbral phase will begin at 3:21 PM. The umbral phase will end at 6:46 PM, and the penumbral phase will end at 7:52 PM.

March 3, 2026 Lunar Eclipse Sutak Time (Chandra Grahan 2026 Sutak Time)

The Sutak period for the lunar eclipse will begin at 9:39 AM on March 3rd and end at 6:46 PM. For children and the elderly, the Sutak period will be from 3:28 PM to 6:46 PM.

In which zodiac sign and constellation is the first lunar eclipse of 2026 occurring?

The first lunar eclipse of the year is occurring on the day of Phalguna Purnima in the Purva Phalguni Nakshatra and Leo zodiac sign. Therefore, people of the Leo zodiac sign and those born under this constellation will be most affected by this eclipse. These people need to be very careful during the eclipse; otherwise, they may face many problems.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.)