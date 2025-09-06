Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, and mantras Anant Chaturdashi 2025 falls on 6 September, coinciding with Ganesh Visarjan. Explore puja timings, vidhi, Anant sutra rituals and Vishnu mantras for blessings.

New Delhi:

Anant Chaturdashi is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. Celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, this auspicious day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his infinite form, known as Anant. In 2025, Anant Chaturdashi falls on Saturday, 6 September, and it also coincides with the day of Ganesh Visarjan, making it spiritually significant for devotees of both Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha.

On this day, elaborate rituals are performed to honour Lord Vishnu. The festival carries dual importance, as households and temples also conduct special Ganpati puja and immersion ceremonies.

It is believed that observing the sacred rituals brings prosperity, removes obstacles, and ensures divine blessings for devotees. Here’s a detailed look at the Anant Chaturdashi 2025 puja timings, rituals, and mantras.

Also Read: Anant Chaturdashi 2025 wishes, quotes, messages, greetings and images in Marathi and Hindi

Shubh Muhurat for Anant Chaturdashi Puja (September 6, 2025)

Brahma Muhurat: 04:51 AM – 05:38 AM

04:51 AM – 05:38 AM Pratah Sandhya Muhurat: 05:14 AM – 06:24 AM

05:14 AM – 06:24 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 12:12 PM – 01:01 PM

12:12 PM – 01:01 PM Sayam Sandhya Muhurat: 06:49 PM – 07:57 PM

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Vidhi

On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and purify the puja area with Ganga jal. Worship begins with offerings of rice grains (akshat), durva grass, panchamrit, and a sacred thread made of cotton or silk, dyed with turmeric. This thread, known as the Anant Sutra, holds great importance in the ritual.

The worship includes chanting Lord Vishnu’s mantras and reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama. Devotees prepare an image of Anantji using kusha grass and worship it with flowers, incense, lamps, and naivedya. After completing the puja, the Anant Sutra, tied with fourteen knots representing the fourteen worlds, is worn on the arm—men on the right, women on the left. It symbolises infinite blessings and protection from difficulties.

Mantras for Anant Chaturdashi

Devotees are encouraged to chant the following mantras for spiritual merit and divine grace:

Om Shri Vishnave Cha Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dheemahi, Tanno Vishnuh Prachodayat. Shantakaram Bhujagashayanam Padmanabham Suresham, Vishvadharam Gaganasadrisham Meghavarnam Shubhangam. Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Shreem Siddha Lakshmi Narayan Namah. Ananta Samsara Mahasumadre Magram Samabhyuddhara Vasudeva, Anantaroope Viniyojayasva Hrananta Sutraya Namo Namaste. Krishnaya Vasudevaya Haraye Paramatmane, Pranata Klesha Nashaya Govindaya Namo Namah.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of any such information.)