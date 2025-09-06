Anant Chaturdashi 2025 wishes, quotes, messages, greetings and images in Marathi and Hindi Spread positivity on Anant Chaturdashi 2025 with warm wishes, greetings, and quotes in Marathi and Hindi. Download images and messages for family and friends.

New Delhi:

Anant Chaturdashi is being celebrated today, Saturday (September 6, 2025), with great devotion across India. This auspicious day holds special significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and also marks the grand conclusion of Ganesh Utsav with Ganpati visarjan processions.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat is from 06:24 am on September 6 to 01:41 am on September 7, with a total duration of 19 hours 16 minutes. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 03:12 am on September 6 and ends at 01:41 am on September 7, 2025.

On this sacred day, devotees observe fasts, perform rituals, and share heartfelt wishes with loved ones. Below are collections of wishes, greetings, quotes and images in Marathi, Hindi, and English that you can share on this Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi wishes in Marathi

Anant Chaturdashicha haradik shubhechha, tumchya ayushyatil sarva dukhe door hou de. Ya pavitra divshi Bhagwan Vishnu tumhala anant sukh ani samruddhi devot. Anant Chaturdashicha pavitra utsav tumcha ayushya anant shantine bharun jao. Vishnu Bhagwan tumcha sarva sankat door karun tumhala anant ashirwad detil. Ya Anant Chaturdashi la tumhala prem, anand ani yashacha anant khajana milo. Tumcha gharat anant sukh-shanti va samruddhi yenechi prarthana. Anant Chaturdashicha ya pavitra divshi tumhi Bhagwan Vishnuchi krupa milva. Tumcha jeevan anant shantine bharun jao. Shubhechha! Ya utsavacha anand tumcha hruday bharun takava. Tumhala anant yash ani pragati milavi, hi shubhechha. Haradik Anant Chaturdashicha shubhechha tumhala ani tumcha kutumbala. Vishnu Bhagwan tumhi anant krupane tumcha rakshan karot. Ya pavitra divshi tumhi sarva manokamna purti hovi. Anant Chaturdashicha anant ashirwad tumchya gharat yavi. Tumcha hruday anant premane ani shantine bharun jao. Ya utsavane tumcha ayushya navi urja bharun jao. Tumhala prem, sukh ani yashacha ashirwad milot. Ya pavitra tithila tumcha anant yashacha aarambh hou de. Tumhala sarvathik anant anand ani samruddhi milavi. Anant Chaturdashicha ya utsavane tumcha gharat pavitrata yenechi prarthana.

Anant Chaturdashi greetings

Wishing you peace, prosperity and divine blessings on Anant Chaturdashi. May this sacred day remove all sorrows and bring endless joy. Happy Anant Chaturdashi to you and your family. May Lord Vishnu bless you with strength, success and happiness. On this divine day, let your life shine with positivity and devotion. Greetings of Anant Chaturdashi! May love and harmony stay forever in your home. Wishing you spiritual growth and inner peace on this auspicious day. May Anant Chaturdashi bring endless blessings and new beginnings. Sending heartfelt greetings on this day of faith and devotion. May you achieve all that your heart desires with Vishnu’s grace. Greetings on Anant Chaturdashi! Celebrate with devotion and joy. May this day bring the removal of obstacles and the fulfilment of dreams. Sending warmth and positivity on this Anant Chaturdashi. Happy Anant Chaturdashi! Stay blessed with health and peace. May Vishnu’s blessings stay with you now and always. Greetings of joy, devotion and endless harmony on this sacred day. Wishing you a festive Anant Chaturdashi filled with happiness. May you and your family enjoy prosperity and good health. On this holy day, may light triumph over darkness in your life. Heartfelt greetings to you on Anant Chaturdashi.

Anant Chaturdashi quotes in Marathi

"Anant hi Vishnuchi shakti aahe, ji jeevanala shantine bharun takte." "Anant Chaturdashi he devotion ani shraddhecha pratik aahe." "Bhakti karal tar Bhagwan hamesha tula anant sukh detil." "Anant ha prem ani shanticha adhar aahe." "Vishnu Bhagwanache anant krupa tumcha jeevanala ashirwad detil." "Ya divshi prem, shraddha ani samarpan he sarvottam uphar aahet." "Bhakti necha shakti ne sarva sankat door hou shaktat." "Anant Chaturdashicha utsav he shraddhecha urja aahe." "Anant ha jeevanacha anubhav ani shanticha pratik aahe." "Bhakti ani shraddha ne manushya anant yash milvato." "Anant Chaturdashi shantichi ani premachi shikshan dete." "Shraddhechya urje mule jeevanala anant samruddhi milte." "Vishnu Bhagwan ani bhakti hi donhi anant aahet." "Anant Chaturdashi jeevanacha anant marg sodat aahe." "Shraddha aahe tar bhiti nasti, bhakti aahe tar ashirwad aahet." "Bhakti kadhich vyarth hot nahi, ti anant ashirwad gheun yeto." "Vishnu Bhagwanache anant roop bhaktanna margdarshan kartat." "Prem, shraddha ani bhakti ne manushya anant shantine bharun jato." "Ya pavitra divshi shraddhechi jyot hamesha jalu de." "Anant Chaturdashi bhakticha utsav aahe, jo jeevanala shanti deto."

Anant Chaturdashi ki shubhkamnaye in Hindi

Anant Chaturdashi ke is pavitra avsar par aapko dher saari shubhkamnaye. Bhagwan Vishnu ki kripa se aapka jeevan anant sukh se bhara rahe. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Anant Chaturdashi ki hardik badhai. Iss din aapki sari manokamna puri ho, yahi prarthna hai. Anant Chaturdashi par Bhagwan aapke dukh door karein. Har ghar mein anant shanti aur samriddhi bani rahe. Is pavitra tithi par sabhi ko bhakti aur vishwas ka vardaan mile. Vishnu Bhagwan ki anant daya aapke jeevan mein bani rahe. Shubhkamnaye ki aapke sapne poore ho aur safalta mile. Anant Chaturdashi par prem aur shanti ka vardaan prapt ho. Aapko anant sukh-shanti aur yash prapt ho. Iss din har manokamna puri ho jaaye. Anant Chaturdashi par bhakti aur prem ka mahaul bani rahe. Bhagwan Vishnu ka aashirwad hamesha saath rahe. Aapke ghar mein anant sukh aur samriddhi aaye. Iss pavitra tithi par aapko vishesh vardaan prapt ho. Har dukh door ho aur sukh aapke kadam choome. Aap aur aapka parivar sada khush rahe. Bhagwan Vishnu aapko sehat, sukh aur samriddhi dein. Anant Chaturdashi ki hardik shubhkamnaye sabhi ko.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi wishes

Happy Anant Chaturdashi! May love, devotion and peace fill your life. Wishing you endless blessings and joy on this sacred day. May this Anant Chaturdashi bring success and happiness to your family. Celebrate devotion and positivity this Anant Chaturdashi. Happy Anant Chaturdashi! Stay blessed with harmony and love. May this holy day remove all sorrows from your life. Wishing you good health, peace and prosperity always. Happy Anant Chaturdashi to you and your loved ones. May the divine power guide you towards success. Let Anant Chaturdashi inspire your life with hope. May Lord Vishnu bless your family with endless joy. Wishing you a peaceful and fulfilling Anant Chaturdashi. May your life be full of positivity and strength. Celebrate this sacred day with devotion and happiness. Happy Anant Chaturdashi! Sending love and prayers. May you walk the path of faith and success. Wishing you endless love, joy and blessings. May your home be filled with happiness and devotion. Celebrate faith, celebrate Anant Chaturdashi with joy. May Lord Vishnu’s blessings be always with you.

Anant Chaturdashi message in Marathi

Ya pavitra divshi Bhagwan Vishnu tumhala anant ashirwad detil. Anant Chaturdashicha utsav tumcha jeevan premane bharun jao. Tumhala yash, sukh ani samruddhichi anant shubhechha. Anant Chaturdashicha pratyek moment tumcha hruday bharun takava. Vishnu Bhagwan tumcha sankat door karot. Tumcha gharat anant shanti ani anand yavi. Tumhala anant yashacha aashirwad milot. Tumcha jeevan bhakti ani premane bharun jao. Ya pavitra divshi tumhala anant shubhechha. Anant Chaturdashicha utsav tumcha hruday shantine bharun jao. Tumhala prem ani samruddhi milavi. Anant Chaturdashicha ya utsavane tumcha gharat anant urja yavi. Tumcha hruday bhakti ani shraddhe ne bharun jao. Vishnu Bhagwan tumcha hamesha rakshan karot. Tumhala yashacha nava margadarshan milo. Tumcha gharat shanti ani samruddhi yavi. Anant Chaturdashi tumcha jeevan nava anand bharun jao. Vishnu Bhagwan tumhala anant daya karot. Tumcha jeevan prem ani shantine bharlay. Haradik Anant Chaturdashicha shubhechha.

Anant Chaturdashi images

Celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2025 with beautiful images and festive photos. Download and share these pictures with your loved ones to spread positivity and devotion.

(Image Source : OPENAI)Celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2025 with blessings of Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesh

(Image Source : OPENAI)Anant Chaturdashi ki shubhkamnaye — may this sacred day bring peace and prosperity

May this Anant Chaturdashi bring endless blessings of Lord Vishnu, fill your home with peace and prosperity, and light up your life with happiness and positivity.