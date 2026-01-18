Amavasya today (January 18, 2026): Exact start and end time in India Is today Amavasya? According to the Hindu Panchang, January 18, 2026, is Mauni Amavasya. Check exact start and end timings and why today is auspicious.

If you are wondering “today is Amavasya or not?”, the answer is a clear yes. According to the Hindu Panchang, Amavasya falls on Sunday, January 18, 2026, and continues into the early hours of the next day. This Amavasya is observed as Mauni Amavasya, a day linked with silence, spiritual discipline, charity, and ancestral rituals.

Amavasya tithi timing today (January 2026)

The Amavasya tithi begins just after midnight and extends well beyond the day.

Amavasya start time: 12:03 am on January 18, 2026

Amavasya end time: 1:21 am on January 19, 2026

This means Amavasya is observed throughout January 18, making it the correct and most important day for fasting, holy baths, donations, and spiritual observances.

Is today Amavasya? Here’s the clear answer

Yes, January 18, 2026, is Amavasya.

If you follow the sunrise-based Hindu calendar system, today fully qualifies as Amavasya, since the tithi is present from early morning until late night.

Which Amavasya is today?

Today’s Amavasya is Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most sacred new moon days of the year. Normally, the followers maintain silence, perform holy dips in rivers, do Pitru-connected rituals, and offer essential items such as food, clothes, and grains.

Amavasya timings today are the same across India

The Amavasya timings for today are the same for the whole of India. This implies that the time for Amavasya Tithi begins from 12:03 am to 1:21 am (next day) for cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and others. Though there might be minute differences among different panchangams based on calculations related to sunrise, there will not be any change in the tithi period.

Why January 18 is important for Amavasya rituals

Since Amavasya spans the entire day, January 18 is considered the most auspicious day for:

Fasting and spiritual vows

Holy baths during Mauni Amavasya

Ancestral remembrance and daan

Meditation and periods of silence

In short, if you are planning any Amavasya-related observance, today is the day to do it.

Quick recap: Amavasya date and time

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Tithi: Amavasya (Mauni Amavasya)

Start time: 12:03 am

End time: 1:21 am on January 19

Is today Amavasya? Yes

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.