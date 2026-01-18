Mauni Amavasya 2026 date and time: Puja vidhi, significance, and what to donate Mauni Amavasya 2026 falls on January 18. Check correct date, Amavasya timing, puja vidhi, significance, donation list and important rules to follow on this sacred day.

New Delhi:

The auspicious festival of Mauni Amavasya will be celebrated on January 18, 2026. On this day, people of the Hindu faith take a holy dip in sacred rivers. Performing prayers, ancestral worship, and charitable acts on Magha Amavasya is also believed to bring auspicious results.

Let's find out what items you should donate on Mauni Amavasya.

Mauni Amavasya 2026 date: When is Mauni Amavasya?

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Mauni Amavasya time 2026: Shubh muhurat and tithi

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 12:03 AM on Jan 18, 2026

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 01:21 AM on Jan 19, 2026

What is Mauni Amavasya? Meaning and significance

The new moon day of the month of Magha is called Mauni Amavasya. This is a great vow based on yoga. According to beliefs, deities reside in the sacred confluence on this day, bathing in the Ganges on this day is considered especially auspicious. This month is also considered a holy month, similar to Kartik. For this reason, devotees build temporary huts on the banks of the Ganges and perform ritual bathing and meditation for a month.

What to do on Mauni Amavasya day

On Mauni Amavasya, you should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, meditate, and worship your chosen deity. Doing so helps to alleviate all the troubles in your life.

Performing Tarpana and Pind Daan for your ancestors and offering prayers to them on this day frees you from Pitru Dosha (ancestral curse) and brings positivity into your life.

On this day, you should donate food, clothes, and money to needy people. This is considered highly meritorious.

You should light a four-wicked lamp facing south for your ancestors on this day.

Offering Panchabali on this day also brings auspicious results. Panchabali means feeding the food prepared at home to a cow, a dog, a crow, ants, and a Brahmin.

On Mauni Amavasya, you should worship the Peepal tree and circumambulate it. This pleases the ancestors.

Observing a vow of silence on this day is also considered auspicious, leading to spiritual progress. You should also practice meditation and pranayama on this day.

What to donate on Mauni Amavasya

Food: Donating food is considered a great act of charity in Hinduism. Since every person contains a divine element, when you donate to someone, it also reaches the divine. Donating food on Mauni Amavasya also brings you the blessings of your ancestors.

Water: On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, you should also donate water. Donating water brings peace and tranquillity to your life and you receive God's blessings.

Clothes: You can also donate clothes to needy people on Mauni Amavasya. Donating blankets, shawls, and warm clothes is considered especially auspicious in places where it is cold. Ancestors are also pleased by the donation of clothes.

Copper utensils: Donating copper on Mauni Amavasya is also considered auspicious. This improves the planetary positions in your horoscope and brings positive results in your career. It also leads to a happy family life.

Books: To please Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, you should donate books on Maghi Amavasya. Donating books also brings you knowledge in your life.

Ghee: Donating ghee on Amavasya brings sweetness to your relationships. If possible, you can also donate ghee on Maghi Amavasya.

Money: Money is a necessity for everyone. If you help someone financially by donating money, you not only gain mental peace, but Goddess Lakshmi also bestows her blessings upon you.

Cow: In ancient times, donating a cow was considered a virtuous act. If you can donate a cow, you will also receive auspicious results.

Service donation: On Maghi Amavasya, you should perform service by doing tasks like cleaning at a temple. Serving at orphanages, old age homes, etc., also brings you auspicious results.

Lamps: You can donate lamps (light lamps) at a temple, reservoir, or river. You should offer lamps in numbers of 3, 5, 7, or 11. Offering lamps removes darkness from your life and leads you to the attainment of ultimate knowledge.

Mauni Amavasya puja vidhi: Step-by-step ritual

On the night before Mauni Amavasya, that is, the night of January 17th, make a resolution before going to sleep that you will observe silence the following day. ​​Upon waking up on the morning of January 18th, do not speak. Perform your daily activities and bathe while maintaining silence. After bathing, offer water to the sun, perform rituals for your ancestors, and engage in acts of charity. Afterwards, break your vow of silence by chanting the name of your chosen deity or singing hymns.

Those who wish to observe a full day of silence on this auspicious occasion should take a vow after bathing by holding water in their hands. Then, remain silent throughout the day and mentally chant the name of their chosen deity. During this time, reflect on the purpose of life and the relationship between the soul and the divine.

Why Mauni Amavasya is celebrated

On this day, Shraddha, Tarpan, and Pind Daan are performed for the peace of the souls of ancestors. Mauni Amavasya is considered the best day to please the ancestors. It is believed that offering Pind Daan and Tarpan to ancestors on Mauni Amavasya helps them attain Vaikuntha Dham. On Mauni Amavasya, along with bathing and donating, sages, saints, and others also observe a silent fast. It is said that fasting on Mauni Amavasya leads to self-control, peace, and salvation.

What not to do on Mauni Amavasya

On Mauni Amavasya, you should strictly avoid consuming meat and alcohol.

Refrain from mistreating animals on this day, otherwise, you may incur ancestral curses (Pitra Dosha).

Avoid arguments and conflicts with anyone on this day.

Do not let lust, anger, or greed overpower you on this day.

On Magha Amavasya, ensure your home is clean and free of any dirt or clutter.

Mauni Amavasya wishes and messages

Wishing you peace of mind and clarity of heart on Mauni Amavasya.

May this sacred Amavasya bring calm, balance and positive energy into your life.

Warm wishes on Mauni Amavasya. May silence guide you towards wisdom.

May your prayers find purpose and your mind find stillness today.

Wishing you spiritual strength and inner harmony on Mauni Amavasya.

May this auspicious day cleanse your thoughts and renew your spirit.

Sending wishes for peace, purity and mindful living on Mauni Amavasya.

May Mauni Amavasya help you reconnect with what truly matters.

Wishing you a calm heart and a clear path ahead this Mauni Amavasya.

May this sacred day bring blessings of patience and self-reflection.

Warm wishes for a spiritually uplifting Mauni Amavasya.

May your silence today speak volumes of peace and purpose.

Wishing you inner stillness and positive beginnings on Mauni Amavasya.

May this Amavasya fill your life with quiet strength and grace.

Heartfelt wishes for peace and spiritual clarity on Mauni Amavasya.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.