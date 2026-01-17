Mauni Amavasya 2026: Know correct date, significance of Maut Vrat and important rules to follow Mauni Amavasya 2026 will be observed on January 18. The day holds deep religious importance, with Maut Vrat, sacred bathing, charity and ancestral prayers at its core. Here is a simple guide to its significance, method and rules.

Mauni Amavasya holds a very special place in Hindu tradition. As it falls in the month of Magh, it is also known as Maghi Amavasya. The day is linked with sacred bathing, charity, prayers for ancestors and spiritual discipline. In 2026, Mauni Amavasya will be observed on Sunday, January 18. One of the most important practices associated with this day is Maut Vrat, which many devotees observe with faith and restraint.

Maut Vrat is not an easy observance and is not meant to be rushed. It is based on silence, where one chooses not to speak and instead turns inward. It is believed that remaining silent helps calm the mind, purify thoughts and bring balance to life. For many, the day becomes less about outward ritual and more about inner awareness.

Religious significance of Mauni Amavasya

According to Hindu scriptures, the Amavasya date is dedicated to ancestors. The Amavasya of the month of Magh is considered especially auspicious. Bathing in holy rivers, offering charity and performing rituals for ancestors on this day are believed to bring their blessings. Along with this, meditation, chanting and penance are said to provide spiritual strength and mental peace.

Why Maut Vrat is observed on Mauni Amavasya

The main purpose of Maut Vrat is self-control and purification of the mind. Religious belief suggests that silence strengthens the power of speech and helps remove negative thoughts. Maut Vrat can be observed by saints, sages and householders alike. It supports deeper focus during meditation and encourages spiritual discipline.

Simple method of observing Maut Vrat

On the night of January 17, take a mental resolution before sleeping to observe Maut Vrat the next day.

Wake up early on January 18 and maintain silence from the moment you rise.

Complete daily routines quietly and take a bath with a calm and focused mind.

After bathing, offer prayers to the Sun and perform rituals for ancestors.

Give charity according to your capacity, such as food, clothes or donations.

Those observing a full-day Maut Vrat should formally take a vow after bathing, usually by holding water in their hands.

Spend the day in silence while mentally chanting the name of a chosen deity and reflecting on spiritual thoughts.

The fast is traditionally concluded by remembering the deity or softly reciting a hymn after the observance period ends.

Rules to keep in mind during Maut Vrat

Silence must be strictly maintained once the vow is taken.

Speaking even a single word after taking the vow is believed to break the observance.

Communication through gestures or writing should also be avoided where possible.

The day should be spent in a peaceful environment, away from distractions.

The observance should be carried out with devotion, discipline and sincerity.

A day of silence can speak volumes. Maut Vrat is about stillness, faith and inner clarity.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

