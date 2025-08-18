Amavasya in August 2025: Date and Pithori Amavasya remedy Amavasya in August 2025 is Pithori Amavasya. Know the exact date, tithi, and remedy to perform for peace and prosperity.

Amavasya or new moon day, holds immense significance in Hinduism. The Amavasya tithi of the Bhadrapada month is known as Pithori Amavasya. It is also known as Kushotpatini Amavasya in several regions of the country. There are several rituals that are performed on the day of Pithori Amavasya.

On this day, people perform rituals like bathing and donation along with Shraddh rituals of the ancestors. It is believed that worshiping ancestors on this day brings happiness and peace in life. Read on to know the date and remedy you can perform on Pithori Amavasya.

Pithori Amavasya date and Tithi

Pithori Amavasya will be observed on August 22, 2025. The Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will start at 11:55 AM on August 22 and will end at 11:35 AM on August 23.

The Pradosh Muhurta of Pithori Amavasya Vrat is from 07:01 PM to 09:17 PM on August 22.

Pithori Amavasya remedy

For the peace of the souls of ancestors, people should bathe in Ganga and perform puja on the day of Pithori Amavasya. Along with this, one should also do charity and tarpan.

Wake up in the morning and take a bath in Ganga. Then one should wear white clothes and perform tarpan for the ancestors. Donate cooked food like rice, lentils and vegetables to the poor in the name of your ancestors and also distribute money among the needy. This will remove the Pitra Dosh on you, if there is any.

