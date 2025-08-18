20 habits that protect you from Shani Dev’s anger and bring blessings Shani Dev is the god of justice. These 20 habits can help you stay protected from Saturn’s wrath and enjoy blessings, even during Sade Sati.

Many fear Shani Dev, but in truth, he is the god of justice, not punishment. He rewards good deeds and protects those who live with honesty and compassion.

Astrology says that people who follow 20 simple habits never face Shani’s wrath, not even during Sade Sati or Dhaiyya.

20 habits that protect you from Shani’s wrath

Stay clean & hygienic: Trim nails, keep yourself neat, and Saturn’s evil eye stays away. Help the needy: Donate black sesame, black dal, or black shoes on Saturdays for blessings. Donate umbrellas: It’s believed to bring lasting grace from Shanidev. Feed dogs: Especially black ones on Saturdays, to remove Shani Dosh. Support the blind: Helping them draws Saturn’s special favour. Fast on Saturdays: Share your food with the hungry to calm Saturn’s effects. Feed fish: A simple act that earns Saturn’s goodwill. Respect sanitation workers: Supporting them keeps Saturn’s malefic influence away. Care for the elderly: Helping the helpless brings auspicious results. Worship Peepal & Banyan trees: Pleasing to Shani Dev and deeply spiritual. Devotees of Lord Shiva: Always enjoy Shani’s special grace. Honour your ancestors: Performing Shradh protects you from harm. Live truthfully & honestly: Saturn always supports the honest. Worship Lord Hanuman: His devotees are shielded from Saturn’s troubles. Pray to Lord Krishna: Relieves Shani Dosh and ensures protection. Help the differently abled: Brings happiness and opens doors to growth. Avoid alcohol: Saturn favours those who stay away from drinking. Stay vegetarian: Shani continues to bless those who eat sattvic food. Wear a 7-faced Rudraksha: Brings luck and protection from Saturn’s wrath. Assist leprosy patients: One of the highest acts of service that pleases Shani Dev.

Shani Dev is often feared, but in reality, he only delivers justice. Those who follow the path of truth, kindness, and discipline never face his wrath. These 20 habits are not difficult rituals but simple ways of living with honesty, compassion, and devotion.

By practicing them, you not only protect yourself from Shani’s malefic effects like Sade Sati or Dhaiyya, but also invite his blessings for peace, prosperity, and balance in life.

