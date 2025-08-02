5 powerful Shani mantras to reduce Saturn’s harsh effects and find peace If Saturn has been testing you lately, these ancient Shani mantras may help restore calm, remove blockages, and bring strength in difficult times.

New Delhi:

In Vedic astrology, Saturn (Shani) is regarded as one of the most feared and stern planets. It is often categorised among the cruel or malefic planets due to its association with challenges, delays, and hardships.

When an individual is under the influence of Saturn’s unfavourable aspects—be it through its transit, Sade Sati (seven-and-a-half-year period), or Dhaiyya (two-and-a-half-year phase)—life can become turbulent. Family issues may intensify, careers can face repeated setbacks, and even one’s health may deteriorate.

To mitigate the adverse effects of Saturn and to seek peace and progress, chanting specific Shani mantras is considered highly beneficial.

These ancient Vedic chants are believed to help reduce Saturn’s wrath, align energies, and bring spiritual and material balance. Below are some of the most effective and powerful mantras dedicated to Lord Shani, along with their benefits and usage.

5 powerful Shani mantras

1. Puranic mantra for Saturn

Mantra: Om Hrim Neelanjana Samaabhaasam Ravi Putram Yamaagrajam

This traditional mantra invokes Saturn’s blessings and is effective in pacifying its harsh influence. Ideally, one should chant this mantra 108 times, especially on Saturdays. Even if daily chanting is not feasible, reciting it every Saturday is strongly recommended.

2. Beej (Seed) mantra of Saturn

Mantra: Om Praam Preem Praum Sah Shanaischaraya Namah

This is the Beej or seed mantra of Saturn. Chanting it regularly is believed to remove obstacles, bring success, and offer mental peace. It can be recited daily and is particularly useful for those facing persistent difficulties in life.

3. Mahamrityunjaya Mantra to alleviate Shani Dosha

Mantra: Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam,

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

If your birth chart indicates Shani Dosha (Saturn affliction) or if you're currently undergoing Sade Sati, chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra can be especially helpful. Known as a life-protecting and healing mantra, it aids in overcoming fear, illness, and planetary challenges. As of now, individuals with Aries (Mesha), Aquarius (Kumbh), and Pisces (Meen) moon signs are experiencing Sade Sati and are advised to chant this mantra regularly.

4. Saturn’s Mahamantra

Mantra: Om Neelanjana Samaabhaasam Ravi Putram Yamaagrajam,

Chaayaamartanda Sambhootam Tam Namaami Shanaischaram

Chanting this Mahamantra is said to attract family harmony, prosperity, and protection from financial struggles. It also strengthens one’s devotion and spiritual discipline.

5. Shani Stotra by King Dasharatha

Reciting the Shani Stotra composed by King Dasharatha is another effective way to ward off Saturn’s malevolent gaze. Performing this prayer on Saturdays invites happiness and helps reduce both mental and physical suffering. Regular recitation is known to bring emotional stability and positive transformation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs and traditional customs. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify the accuracy of any of the information mentioned.

