Amalaki Ekadashi 2026: Date, tithi, paran muhurat and remedies to follow

New Delhi:

Ekadashi days tend to carry their own quiet weight in the Hindu calendar. They arrive twice a month, but not all of them feel the same in ritual intensity. Amalaki Ekadashi, which falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month, sits in that slightly elevated space. In 2026, it will be observed on February 27, drawing devotees into Vishnu worship, fasting and nature-linked rituals centred around the Amla tree.

Scriptural belief holds that Lord Vishnu is believed to reside in the Amla, which is why both the tree and its fruit take ritual centre stage on this day. Fasts are observed, pujas are performed, and specific remedies are followed, all with the idea of easing life obstacles and inviting spiritual merit through disciplined devotion.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2026 date and tithi timings

According to the Vedic Panchang, the Shukla Ekadashi tithi of the Phalgun month will begin at 12:33 am on February 27 and conclude at 10:32 pm on the same day. Based on these timings, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 27, 2026. The fast will be broken the following day, with Paran scheduled between 6:47 am and 9:06 am on Saturday, February 28.

Sacred remedies devotees follow on Amalaki Ekadashi

Amla tree worship on Amalaki Ekadashi

Worshipping the Amla tree forms the spiritual core of the day. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu in the presence of the tree and present Amla fruit during rituals. If possible, planting an Amla sapling or donating one is considered especially virtuous. Traditional belief holds that such acts help clear life’s shortcomings and bring auspicious outcomes.

Tulsi puja rituals for Vishnu blessings

Tulsi worship is considered deeply significant on any Ekadashi, and even more so on Amalaki Ekadashi. Devotees light a pure ghee lamp before the Tulsi plant, often placed near the Amla tree, and chant with devotion the mantra: “Mahaprasad Janani, Sarva Saubhagyavardhini, Aadhi Vyadhi Hara Nityam, Tulsi Tvam Namostute.” This ritual is believed to please Lord Vishnu and support the fulfilment of heartfelt wishes.

Sandalwood remedies believed to enhance fortune

Sandalwood also holds ritual importance on this day. Lord Vishnu is considered fond of yellow sandalwood and gopi chandan. Devotees apply Urdhvapundra tilak made of sandalwood paste to the deity and then to their own forehead after worship. It is believed this practice strengthens positive energy, removes hardships and supports good fortune.

Conch shell abhisheka rituals

The conch shell carries symbolic value in Vishnu worship. On Amalaki Ekadashi, devotees fill a Dakshinavarti or regular conch with raw milk and Ganga water and perform abhisheka of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram. Blowing the conch during worship is believed to invite peace, prosperity and harmony into the home when performed with devotion and mantra chanting.

Amalaki Ekadashi ultimately weaves together fasting, devotion and nature symbolism. The rituals may appear simple on the surface, but for devotees, they hold layered spiritual meaning, quiet discipline expressed through small, intentional acts.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.