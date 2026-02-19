Phalgun Purnima 2026: Date, snan-daan muhurat and religious significance explained

New Delhi:

Phalgun Purnima 2026 Date and Muhurat: Phalgun Purnima holds special significance in Hinduism. On this day, it is customary to donate after bathing in holy rivers, including the Ganges. It is said that doing so liberates one from all sins. The full moon day of every month is considered important, but Phalgun Purnima holds special significance. Phalgun Purnima is also celebrated as Lakshmi Jayanti.

According to religious beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the churning of the ocean on Phalgun Purnima. For this reason, Phalgun Purnima is considered extremely auspicious and brings good fortune and prosperity. So, let us find out when Phalgun Purnima will be celebrated and what will be the auspicious time for bathing and donating.

Phalgun Purnima 2026 date

There is confusion among people regarding the date of Phalgun Purnima. Therefore, let us inform you that this year, the correct date of Phalgun Purnima is March 3. Phalgun Purnima will be celebrated on March 3, 2026. Holika Dahan will also be performed on this day. Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated only after Holika Dahan. This year, Holika Dahan will be performed on March 3, and Holi will be celebrated on March 4.

Phalgun Purnima 2026 Snan Daan Muhurat

The Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the month of Phalgun will begin on March 2, 2026, at 5:55 pm. The Phalgun Purnima Tithi will end on March 3 at 5:07 pm. On the full moon day, the Brahma Muhurta for bathing and donating will be from 5:19 am to 6:08 am. The Abhijit Muhurta will be from 12:27 pm to 1:14 pm. Both these Muhurtas are considered very auspicious for bathing and donating. Moonrise on the full moon day will be at 6:44 pm.

Bathing and donating during the auspicious time on the full moon day brings prosperity. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day increases wealth and prosperity manifold. Those with a lunar defect in their horoscope should worship the moon and donate white items on the full moon day. Doing so strengthens the moon's position and also relieves the lunar defect.