Abhyanga Snan 2025: Muhurat, ubtan ingredients and step-by-step ritual Abhyanga Snan, the sacred oil bath performed on Narak Chaturdashi, symbolises purification before Diwali. In 2025, it falls on Monday, October 20, between 5:13 AM and 6:25 AM. Learn the correct muhurat, ubtan recipe, and steps to perform this age-old cleansing ritual for health and good fortune.

New Delhi:

Abhyanga Snan (oil bath) is a sacred purification ritual often performed during Diwali rituals, especially on Narak Chaturdashi / Roop Chaudas. It symbolises cleansing both body and spirit. However, it is important to remember the right timing for the snan.

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurta for Abhyanga Snan is between moonrise and sunrise while Chaturdashi Tithi is in effect. The ritual combines oil massage (Abhyanga) with application of a herbal paste (ubtan) followed by a bath. This year, the snan is on Narak Chaturdashi- Monday, October 20, 2025. The Abhyang Snan Muhurat is 05:13 AM to 06:25 AM.

Also read: Yam Deepak 2025: Timing, direction and mantra for lighting the lamp on Dhanteras

What goes into Abhyanga Snan ubtan (herbal paste)

Here’s a traditional formulation used in Diwali ubtan rituals:

Ingredients (powders):

Kapoor kachri (dried rhizome) ~ 25 g

Nagarmotha powder ~ 25 g

Vetiver (root powder) ~ 25 g

Turmeric (haldi) ~ 25 g

Sandal (chandan) powder ~ 25 g

Camphor powder ~ 25 g

Manjishtha root powder ~ 25 g

Rose petals / rose powder ~ 25 g

Orange peel powder ~ 25 g

Multani mitti (fuller’s earth) ~ 25 g

How to do it:

Mix all the dry powders thoroughly. To prepare the paste, add warm water or warm milk/coconut milk to reach a creamy consistency. Optionally, first apply warm sesame (til) oil on the body, then layer the ubtan paste over the oiled skin. Let the paste sit for 10–15 minutes. Then bathe with warm water, gently scrubbing off the ubtan.

It is recommended to use sesame oil for the massage in the Ubtan ritual.

How to perform Abhyanga Snan: step by step

Wake before dawn, during the window of moonrise to sunrise, while Chaturdashi Tithi is ongoing. Warm the sesame oil and apply it all over the body. Cover the body with the ubtan paste. Wait 10–15 minutes, letting the mixture act and sometimes exposing it to early sunlight. Take a warm water bath to rinse. Use gentle soap or herbal cleansers if preferred. Wear clean clothes afterwards; continue with your Diwali rituals.

Why does this ritual hold significance

It is believed to purify the body, remove accumulated toxins, dead skin, and negative energy.

The ingredients used (turmeric, rose, sandal, etc.) have soothing, antimicrobial, and aromatic properties.

The timing, during early morning light, when energies are calm, is believed to enhance spiritual benefit.

According to Drik Panchang, "It is believed that people who do Abhyang Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak. Til (i.e. sesame) oil should be used for Ubtan during Abhyang Snan."

Also read: October 2025 Amavasya date and time: Tithi and significance of Lakshmi Puja night

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)