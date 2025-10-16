October 2025 Amavasya date and time: Tithi and significance of Lakshmi Puja night The Amavasya Tithi in October 2025 begins on Sunday, October 20, and ends on Monday, October 21. Known as Diwali Amavasya or Lakshmi Puja Amavasya, this new-moon night signifies the victory of light over darkness and is considered highly auspicious for worship and charity.

The lunar calendar has great spiritual significance in Hindu tradition, and one of its immensely powerful phases is Amavasya, which means new moon night. Generally regarded as a time for inner reflection, purification and prayer, Amavasya calls on people to release negativity and start again.

In October 2025, this dark lunar night is even more meaningful as it closely aligns with the time of Diwali, a time of Goddess Lakshmi, new beginnings and light.

October Amavasya 2025 date and time

According to the Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi in October 2025 will begin on Sunday, October 20, 2025, and end on Monday, October 21, 2025.

Amavasya Begins: 06:14 AM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Ends: 08:24 AM on October 21, 2025

This Amavasya marks the Diwali Amavasya, also known as Lakshmi Puja Amavasya, which makes it one of the most sacred and awaited days of the year.

Spiritual significance of October Amavasya 2025

Amavasya is deemed favourable for giving Pitru Tarpan (rituals for ancestors) and Shraadh ceremonies, an opportunity to express thankfulness to forefathers and also request their blessings.



The October Amavasya is notably close to Diwali and also symbolises light prevailing over darkness. It is said that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings wealth and good fortune, while prayers to Lord Ganesha alleviate obstacles in the path of life.

What to do on Amavasya for peace and prosperity

Light diyas and incense to invite positivity into the home.

Perform the Lakshmi-Ganesha puja during the evening Pradosh Kaal.

On Amavasya, give tarpan and food to the needy, because charity is believed to double the blessings.

Don't engage in disputes or negative actions, since energy is especially sensitive on the day.

Amavasya says that this is the day we can celebrate the fact that even when in the dark, a renewal is possible. The moon is hidden from sight, and now is a great time to reflect, contemplate and be ready for new growth. We have Diwali right afterwards, which is bright and brings hope for everyone.