Do you keep repeating the same relationship mistakes? Your childhood may hold the answer

New Delhi:

Why is it that some people always need to seek validation in their relationships, whereas other people find it hard to express themselves or trust their partner? The answer does not lie in the present; it might just be rooted in our past. According to experts, the emotional climate in which we grow up affects our approach to relationships as adults, whether consciously or unconsciously.

All our knowledge about love, conflict and emotional security has its roots in childhood. Understanding these patterns is as crucial as the development of those skills. Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, explains how childhood experiences influence our adult relationships and why recognising these patterns is the first step towards changing them.

The relationships you witnessed as a child leave a lasting impact

According to Dr Tugnait, children absorb much more than they realise. Arguments, conditional love or the safety of expressing emotions become things that you learn silently, and that affect your relationships in the future. This is something that becomes an experience without you having the words to describe it. These habits become a part of your life as an adult, subconsciously, in your relationships, friendships, and work.

Why do unhealthy relationship patterns repeat?

Do you wonder why some issues always keep coming back in your relationships? According to Dr Tugnait, people who grow up in conditional relationships spend years proving their love and worthiness to their partners despite the fact that their partners really care about them.

Someone who was brought up in a situation where expressing emotions meant fighting. They may stay silent, not because they don't care, but because somewhere deep down they still associate vulnerability with conflict or rejection.

Childhood doesn't define your future

While early experiences leave a strong imprint, they don't determine how every relationship will unfold.

According to Dr Tugnait, understanding where a particular emotional pattern comes from is often the first step towards changing it.

Many reactions that appear to be about a current partner are actually rooted in much older experiences. Recognising those hidden narratives makes it possible to respond differently and build healthier relationships.

Pay attention to emotional triggers

Instead of judging emotional reactions, Dr Tugnait encourages people to become curious about them.

When a person gets overwhelmed by emotions that are way out of proportion compared to the actual scenario, he or she might need to go back to an experience from the past, not a current situation.

She sees these emotions not as a deficiency but as something useful that will allow him or her to heal.

Healing starts with self-awareness

Creating healthy relationships does not require one to be perfect. One just needs to learn more about oneself.

When individuals understand what role the events of their childhood played in shaping who they are, they will be able to communicate effectively and set appropriate boundaries for themselves.

As Dr Tugnait puts it, although our history can explain a lot to us, we do not have to let it determine our future.

Also read: Why letting go of people can be one of the healthiest decisions you make