Why letting go of people can be one of the healthiest decisions you make

New Delhi:

One of the biggest challenges people face during personal growth is understanding that not everyone who was once part of their life will remain by their side forever. Friendships end, relationships change, and the people whom one once considered family may no longer be part of their journey. Although this separation may hurt, experts say it is an important part of emotional growth.

As explained by Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, outgrowing someone does not mean that you never appreciated them.

Growth doesn't necessarily happen together

As we continue to grow and change over time, our priorities, values and goals naturally evolve as well. "Growth is rarely linear, and it is certainly not synchronised. As we evolve emotionally, mentally and spiritually, it is natural for some relationships to no longer align with who we are becoming. This doesn't make either person wrong; it simply means the relationship has served its purpose for that chapter of life," says Dr Tugnait. She says that relationships should not be seen as failures simply because they do not last forever.

A relationship can still have meaning even when it doesn't last

Many people believe that friendships and relationships are valuable based on the number of years they last. However, experts say that isn't necessarily true. Some people enter our lives to support us through a difficult period, teach us important lessons or help us become stronger versions of ourselves.

"The people who supported you during one phase of life can still hold an important place in your story, even if they are no longer part of your present. Appreciating what a relationship gave you is very different from forcing yourself to stay in it forever," explains Dr Tugnait.

Why guilt often makes letting go difficult

One of the biggest reasons people continue holding on to relationships is guilt. Whether it's a childhood friendship, a long-term relationship or someone who stood by you during difficult times, walking away can feel like betrayal. Dr Tugnait says guilt is a normal emotional response, but it shouldn't become the only reason a relationship continues. "Guilt deserves to be explored, not blindly obeyed. Ask yourself whether you're staying because the relationship still brings mutual respect and joy, or simply because you're afraid of disappointing someone. The answer often brings clarity," she says.

Staying out of obligation helps no one

Remaining in relationships that no longer feel healthy can leave both people emotionally exhausted. According to Dr Tugnait, relationships thrive when they are built on genuine connection rather than obligation. "As soon as we continue to connect through obligation, resentment takes over and replaces our authenticity. If you let go with honesty, empathy and respect, both parties get a chance to grow and evolve emotionally," she adds.

Letting go is an act of self-respect

Not every step forward in life requires a dramatic or confrontational ending. Sometimes, letting go simply means recognising that both people have evolved into different individuals. Research suggests that setting healthy boundaries in relationships is a sign of emotional maturity rather than selfishness.

"Sometimes personal growth requires making difficult choices and decisions; yet in the end, it opens doors for more mature and better relationships," says Dr Tugnait.

It is fine if every relationship is not forever

Society often glorifies lifelong friendships and relationships. This makes people believe that every meaningful connection should last forever. However, reality is different.

Some relationships remain with us for years, while others leave an impact for just a season. Neither is more valuable than the other. As Dr Tugnait concludes, "Not every relationship is meant to last a lifetime, but every meaningful relationship leaves something valuable behind."

Also read: These common relationship behaviours may be hurting your bond without you realising it