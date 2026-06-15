These common relationship behaviours may be hurting your bond without you realising it

New Delhi:

Most relationships do not fall apart because of one dramatic event. More often, problems creep in quietly. A conversation gets postponed. A resentment goes unspoken. A habit that once seemed harmless slowly becomes part of daily life. The tricky part is that many couples do not even recognise these behaviours as problems. In fact, some of them are often mistaken for signs of a strong relationship.

Relationship experts say that while every partnership is different, there are certain patterns that repeatedly show up in struggling relationships and many people assume they are completely normal.

Waiting for your partner to 'just know'

It sounds romantic in films. In real life, it usually ends in disappointment. Many people secretly hope their partner will automatically understand what they need without being told. Whether it is emotional support, quality time or help around the house, expectations often remain unspoken. When those expectations are not met, frustration follows.

Experts point out that even the healthiest relationships rely on communication. Love is not mind-reading, and most misunderstandings begin where conversations end.

Avoiding difficult conversations to keep the peace

Many couples wear their lack of arguments as a badge of honour. But never disagreeing is not always a sign that everything is perfect.

Sometimes it simply means important issues are being swept aside because neither person wants to deal with discomfort. The problem is that unresolved concerns rarely disappear. They tend to resurface later, often carrying months or years of built-up frustration. Healthy relationships are not conflict-free. They are built on the ability to handle conflicts constructively.

Turning every disagreement into a competition

There is a clear difference between wanting to resolve a situation and wanting to win an argument. When people become more focused on proving a point than understanding each other, conversations can easily turn into competitions. Over time, keeping score creates emotional distance. One partner feels unheard, the other feels attacked, and both walk away feeling defeated. Experts often remind couples that relationships work best when two people tackle a problem together rather than treating each other as the problem.

Confusing emotional dependence with closeness

Modern culture often celebrates the idea of finding someone who becomes your entire world. While the sentiment sounds romantic, experts say it can create unhealthy pressure. Relationships tend to be stronger when both people maintain their own friendships, interests and identities. Having a life outside the relationship does not weaken a bond; it often strengthens it.

A healthy partnership should add to a person's life, not replace it.

Forgetting the small things

Grand gestures make headlines. Relationships survive on smaller moments. A simple thank you. A thoughtful message during a busy day. Asking how someone's meeting went. Remembering a detail from a conversation weeks ago. These seemingly small acts are often what make people feel valued and appreciated.

Experts suggest that many couples begin taking each other for granted, not because they stop caring, but because they stop showing it.

Comparing relationships on social media

Scrolling through social media can make it seem as though other people's relationships are more exciting, romantic or effortless than your own. The reality is that people usually share their best moments, happy occasions and picture-perfect experiences. They rarely post their arguments, insecurities or difficult days.

What looks perfect on a screen is rarely the full story.

When 'normal' isn't always healthy

One of the reasons these habits are so common is that they often do not cause immediate damage. There is no dramatic fight. No obvious breaking point. Instead, they slowly chip away at communication, trust and emotional intimacy over time.

Relationship experts believe the strongest couples are not the ones who never make mistakes. They are the ones who notice unhealthy patterns early and are willing to address them.

After all, lasting relationships are usually built through small daily choices, just as they are often damaged by them.

Also read: Which type of couple are you? Therapist’s post has everyone talking about modern relationships